Police officer who shot dead Chris Kaba charged with murder

The car Chris Kaba was driving had been linked to a firearms incicent

The police officer who shot dead Chris Kaba will face a murder charge.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced the news Wednesday.

Kaba, 24, died the day after he was hit by a single gunshot in Streatham Hill on 5 September 2022.

The officer, referred to as NX121 for legal reasons, fired one shot through the windscreen, hitting Kaba in the head.

The car Kaba was driving was followed through south London by an unmarked police car with no lights or sirens.

His car later collided with a marked police car near Kirkstall Gardens.

It later emerged that the Audi Kaba was driving, which did not belong to him, had been linked by police to a firearms incident the previous day.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.