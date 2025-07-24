Search icon

News

24th Jul 2025

Plane carrying 49 people crashes after vanishing from radar

Harry Warner

BREAKING

A Russian plane carrying 49 people has crashed after vanishing from radar not far from the Chinese border after disappearing from radar.

The Antonov An-24 aircraft, operated by Siberia-based Angara airline, went missing in the far eastern region of Amur, as per reports from Russia.

Emergency services are reported to have said: “The An-24 plane was flying along the Khabarovsk-Blagoveshchensk-Tynda route. It failed to pass security checks near its final destination. There is no contact with it.”

Sky News have reported that there were no survivors with Russian news putting the crash down to an error during landing in poor visibility as a reason for the crash in the eastern part of the Amur region.

The plane is said to be around 50 years old, being built in 1976 according to the plane’s registration.

Regional governor Vasily Orlov said there were 43 passengers, including five children and six crew members, travelling on the plane.

An example of an An-24 plane. Credit: Adobe Stock.

He wrote on Telegram: “All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane.”

Other reports have given different figures.

It was reported that the plane disappeared during a second landing attempt following a first failed approach at Tynda airport.

Tynda is located approximately 6,600km east of Moscow.

The An-24 is a Ukrainian/Russian built Soviet-era small turbo-prop plane which has been flying since the 1960.

Many small airlines in Russia still use such old planes due to the cost of purchasing newer ones as well as the restrictions currently imposed on the country making it difficult to maintain or buy new jets with foreign components.

According to available information, the aircraft has had 159 accidents in its 60-year lifespan.

Topics:

Aviation,News,Russia,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death has been revealed by police

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death has been revealed by police

By JOE

WWE pay tribute to Hulk Hogan who has died aged 71

Hulk Hogan

WWE pay tribute to Hulk Hogan who has died aged 71

By Sammi Minion

Last video of Ozzy Osbourne shows music legend looking cheerful days before death

Black Sabbath

Last video of Ozzy Osbourne shows music legend looking cheerful days before death

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died aged 71

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died aged 71

By Joseph Loftus

An underrated cult sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

An underrated cult sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Psychologist explains why we react so strongly when a celebrity dies

emotional

Psychologist explains why we react so strongly when a celebrity dies

By JOE

Teen discovers family hired actor to be his best friend for a decade

Teen discovers family hired actor to be his best friend for a decade

By JOE

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

DVD

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

By JOE

New app lets women warn each other about men in their city

dating app

New app lets women warn each other about men in their city

By Ava Keady

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 461

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 461

By Charlie Herbert

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died aged 71

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died aged 71

By Joseph Loftus

An underrated cult sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

An underrated cult sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

‘Fantastic’ wireless headphones drop to extremely low price in limited time offer

Affiliate

‘Fantastic’ wireless headphones drop to extremely low price in limited time offer

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 56

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 56

By Stephen Porzio

Alcohol to be allowed at women’s football matches from next season in new trial

Football

Alcohol to be allowed at women’s football matches from next season in new trial

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Psychologist explains why we react so strongly when a celebrity dies

emotional

Psychologist explains why we react so strongly when a celebrity dies

By JOE

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana officially launch new party

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana officially launch new party

By Harry Warner

Teen discovers family hired actor to be his best friend for a decade

Teen discovers family hired actor to be his best friend for a decade

By JOE

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

DVD

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

By JOE

New app lets women warn each other about men in their city

dating app

New app lets women warn each other about men in their city

By Ava Keady

Manchester United’s new £4,000-a-year season ticket model, that doesn’t even guarantee a seat 

Football

Manchester United’s new £4,000-a-year season ticket model, that doesn’t even guarantee a seat 

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories