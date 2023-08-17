Search icon

17th Aug 2023

Pilot dies in bathroom on flight carrying 271 passengers

Charlie Herbert

Pilot dies in bathroom on flight carrying 271 passengers

He had been a pilot for 25 years

An airline pilot died in the bathroom on a flight from Miami to Chile with 271 passengers aboard.

Captain Ivan Andaur, 56, began feeling unwell three hours into the LATAM Airlines flight from Florida to Santiago, which left Miami at 10.11pm on Monday 14 August.

He then collapsed in the bathroom before receiving emergency treatment from the crew, Simple Flying reports.

The flight took half an hour to divert to Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport, but Andaur was declared dead when the plane landed.

The following day, the flight continued its journey onto Chile.

LATAM pilot Iván Andaur, 56, collapsed and died during a flight from Miami to Chile (Facebook)

The LA505 flight, which was operating a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, had a relief captain and first officer onboard when the incident took place.

In a statement, the airline said: “LATAM Airlines Group reports that flight LA505 yesterday, which was on the Miami-Santiago route, had to land at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama due to a medical emergency for one of the three members of the command crew.

“When the plane landed, emergency services provided life-saving help, but the pilot sadly passed away.

“We are deeply moved by what has happened, and we extend our sincere condolences to the family of our employee.

“We are deeply grateful for his 25-year career and his valuable contribution, which was always distinguished by his dedication, professionalism, and dedication. During the flight, all the necessary safety protocols were carried out to safeguard the life of the affected pilot.”

Airline pilots in the US are required to have a medical certificate that must be renewed every year for anyone under 40, and every six months for those over the age of 40.

