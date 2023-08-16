Search icon

News

16th Aug 2023

Two guys who stole Boeing 727 with no license still haven’t been found

Charlie Herbert

Two guys who stole Boeing 727 with no license still haven't been found

More than two decades later, their whereabouts are still a mystery

Two men who managed to fly off in a Boeing 727-200 they stole have still not been found to this day.

The plane took off from Luanda’s Quatro de Fevereiro Airport (LAD) in Angola on the afternoon of 25 May, 2003 – and was never seen again.

Only two men were onboard – Ben Charles Padilla, a US citizen who was a private pilot, and John Mikel Mutantu, an Angolan helper who Padilla had recently hired.

Although Padilla was a pilot, he was not certified to fly an aircraft like the one he stole.

According to information from the Aviation Safety Network, the Boeing 727-200 (registration N844AA) was owned by Aerospace Sales & Leasing, and had accumulated 68,488 hours in the sky and over 26 and a half years.

Despite having racked up plenty of airmiles, the aircraft was well maintained and its engines were still in working order.

But due to unpaid airport fees and contractual disputes the Boeing been grounded in Angola for over a year.

An anonymous pilot told Air & Space Magazine: “For me, it was an opportunity to make a couple of bucks, and when everything started falling apart, I probably hung on twice as long as common sense dictated.”

Padilla and Mutantu had been working with Angolan mechanics to get the aircraft ready to fly again.

But they weren’t qualified to sit behind the controls of the plane or fly it.

According to reports, the aircraft has started taxiing erratically, before it took off in a southwesterly directly over the North Atlantic Ocean.

The aircraft made no communication with the tower and took off without activating its lights or transponder.

Because the disappearance happened less than two years after 9/11, the FBI and CIA were both involved in the search for the Boeing aircraft.

It was presumed stolen or being used for insurance fraud.

Mastin Robeson, a retired US Marine General and the commander of US forces in the Horn of Africa during the period, told Air & Space Magazine: “It was never clear whether it was stolen for insurance purposes by the owners, whether it was stolen with the intent to make it available to unsavory characters, or whether it was a deliberate, concerted terrorist attempt. There was speculation of all three.”

On top of this, it was unclear who actually owned the jet at the time of its disappearance.

It’s reported that Miami-based Aerospace Sales & Leasing, was in the process of transferring the plane to IRS Airlines, a short-lived Nigerian carrier.

But it was also linked with short-lived Angolan cargo operator Irwin Air.

Investigators didn’t initially assume that the plane had crashed as there were a lot of long unpaved runways in Sub-Saharan Africa that could accommodate an aircraft of that size.

As time has gone on, it’s been widely assumed that the plane crashed into the ocean, killing both Padilla and Mutantu, but there has been no evidence to prove this.

Related links:

Woman behind ‘not real’ viral plane video finally speaks out

Pilot traces 15-mile-long penis shape in the sky after being asked to divert his plane

Mum gets revenge on plane passenger who refused to let her sit with her kids

Topics:

boeing,plane

RELATED ARTICLES

Pilot dies in bathroom on flight carrying 271 passengers

pilot

Pilot dies in bathroom on flight carrying 271 passengers

By Charlie Herbert

Woman ‘forced’ to buy every bag of nuts on UK flight

Air Travel

Woman ‘forced’ to buy every bag of nuts on UK flight

By Charlie Herbert

Pilot traces 15-mile-long penis shape in the sky after being asked to divert his plane

Aviation

Pilot traces 15-mile-long penis shape in the sky after being asked to divert his plane

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Baba Vanga’s World War Three prediction about Russia is freaky as hell

baba vanga

Baba Vanga’s World War Three prediction about Russia is freaky as hell

By James Dawson

The incredibly depressing reason why #repealthe19th is trending

America

The incredibly depressing reason why #repealthe19th is trending

By Nooruddean Choudry

British immigrants ‘in tears’ after being told to leave Spain

Brexit

British immigrants ‘in tears’ after being told to leave Spain

By Reuben Pinder

Chilling Nostradamus prediction told of the rise of ISIS and World War III, reports claims

ISIS

Chilling Nostradamus prediction told of the rise of ISIS and World War III, reports claims

By JOE

Drivers face fines and three points on their licence after new motorway camera charge

Drivers

Drivers face fines and three points on their licence after new motorway camera charge

By Danny Jones

Sky News presenter causes chaos with epic ‘Jeremy C*nt’ blunder during live segment

Comedy

Sky News presenter causes chaos with epic ‘Jeremy C*nt’ blunder during live segment

By Danny Jones

Top BBC presenter says sorry after report he shared sexually explicit image with staff

BBC

Top BBC presenter says sorry after report he shared sexually explicit image with staff

By Steve Hopkins

Woman ‘spent 11 days trying to escape coffin’ as family say she was buried alive by mistake

Woman ‘spent 11 days trying to escape coffin’ as family say she was buried alive by mistake

By Joseph Loftus

Rachel Riley will stop supporting Man United if they bring back Mason Greenwood

Manchester United

Rachel Riley will stop supporting Man United if they bring back Mason Greenwood

By Steve Hopkins

Motorists want noise cameras installed to clamp down on loud cars, according to new study

Motorists want noise cameras installed to clamp down on loud cars, according to new study

By Joseph Loftus

Drake has the largest bra ever seen thrown on stage at him

Drake

Drake has the largest bra ever seen thrown on stage at him

By Joseph Loftus

BBC under fire after releasing first images of new Jimmy Savile drama starring Steve Coogan

Entertainment

BBC under fire after releasing first images of new Jimmy Savile drama starring Steve Coogan

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Dr Pepper baked beans are now a thing you can buy

Baked beans

Dr Pepper baked beans are now a thing you can buy

By Wil Jones

WATCH: Inside the pop-up customisation lab that appeared in London earlier this month

Art

WATCH: Inside the pop-up customisation lab that appeared in London earlier this month

By Ann Cronin

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 235

Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 235

By Reuben Pinder

Work out when you should get the Covid-19 vaccine with this queue calculator

Coronavirus

Work out when you should get the Covid-19 vaccine with this queue calculator

By Reuben Pinder

Seven in 10 Brits have got back with their ex after realising the grass isn’t greener elsewhere

Dating

Seven in 10 Brits have got back with their ex after realising the grass isn’t greener elsewhere

By Jack Peat

Football fans can’t hide their disapoinment as Cristiano Ronaldo misses Champions League final

Atletico Madrid

Football fans can’t hide their disapoinment as Cristiano Ronaldo misses Champions League final

By JOE

Load more stories