28th Oct 2025

People baffled by the rise of ‘Halloween Christmas trees’

Erin McLaughlin

Soon we’ll have the tree up all year round

People have taken to social media to express their disgust at a new trend that is going viral… a Halloween Tree!

The terrifying trees have been shared on social media as people deck their fir tress with fairy lights and place them in the corner of the room just like at Christmas but adorn them with plastic pumpkins and ghosts instead of baubles and angels.

A post on Facebook by I Love Sunflower shows several Halloween trees decorated with big sunflowers as they dress it up in autumn colours, with whole Pumpkins spread around the bottom where presents would usually lie.

While some commented on the post praising the idea, calling the end results ‘stunning’ and ‘beautiful’ others were left baffled.

One commenter wrote: “I don’t get the point.” While a second wrote: “Halloween on a Christmas tree!? REALLY??!!”

A third said: “This is going too far. Christmas is the only time for a decorated tree.”

Another commented: “How are you taking something that represents joy and blessings and mix it with Halloween!?”

Others shared the idea with their friends who apparently like their Christmas tree going up as early as possible calling it a ‘compromise’.

One fan tagged her friend, saying: “Here’s an idea for ya to have your Christmas tree up sooner,” alongside laughing emojis.

Another raved: “What a great idea. Then do you decorate it for Thanksgiving and then finally Christmas? It’s beautiful.”

Meanwhile, someone else commented with a more simple idea that would also save time: “Decorate for Christmas then throw a bed sheet over the top and a pair of sun glasses. Turn on Christmas lights to shine under bed sheet. After Halloween simply remove bed sheet and you are ready for Christmas.”

Shops have been selling Halloween wreaths for your door as well as large spider webs, that stretch across the front of your house, but this is the first time we’ve seen Halloween Trees!

Christmas,Decorations,Halloween,Tree

