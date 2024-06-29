People baffled after finding out the mystery behind Wetherspoons’ red plates

It has long been a topic of debate on social media, and it seems we finally have an answer.

People are shocked to finally find out the mystery behind Wetherspoons’ iconic red plates.

If you’re a Brit, you know the importance of Wetherspoons and it’s distinct place within British pride.

There’s nothing quite like the simple joy of paying less than a fiver for a pint in the cheap and cheerful establishment, or paying seven quid for a whopper of a Full English when you’re feeling a little worse for wear.

When consuming said Full English, have you ever wondered why you’re scraping up baked beans from a red, flowery plate, instead of the more synonymous and traditionally used blue one?

Well, thanks to some users on Reddit, we finally have the answer, and it’s a story not entirely dissimilar to the age-old tale of Willy Wonka’s golden ticket.

A user by the name of @diddyd66 uploaded a picture of her boyfriend’s poached egg and hash brown breakfast, which to their bemusement, came on a red plate.

The user was hoping someone could provide an answer as to why they received the unique piece of crockery, and several people responded triumphantly.

One person wrote in all caps: “🚨 YOU GOT THE RED PLATE! 🚨”

“I think you’ve accidentally wandered into an alternative dimension,” another joked.

While another theorised: “If you get the red plate in ‘spoons, take it to the bar after and you get a free drink.”

However, turns out there is actually a rather unexciting reason behind the rare plates.

A spokesperson for the chain told the Daily Star: “Wetherspoon did trial a red plate in a small number of pubs for use for children’s meals, to ensure all children’s meals were served on a cold plate.

‌”The company has moved on since then and just launched a melamine plate for the whole children’s menu which is in line with the design of the children’s menu.”

It’s not the first time Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin has unleashed an ‘easter egg’ that could result in a prize.

Last year, ‘spoons punters were told to keep their eyes peeled for golden straws in their drinks which are worth an instant £5,000 when cashed in.

The competition, which was rolled out nationwide, saw numerous pub goers handed enough cash for a very boozy night out and then some.

Au Vodka, which Wetherspoons stocks and sells, distributed the golden straws across the popular pub chain.

DJ and part owner Charlie Sloth posted a video to their Instagram at the time saying: “For your chance to win £5,000 this summer just go to a Wetherspoons pub and buy Au Vodka Candy Rosa.

“If you find the golden straw you win £5,000 and me personally delivering it to you.”