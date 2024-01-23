Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison confirms son Adam’s cause of death aged 39

His son’s body was discovered on Friday

Rick Harrison has confirmed his son’s cause of death following his passing last week.

On Saturday, news emerged that the Pawn Stars creator’s son, Adam Harrison, had died at the age of 39.

TMZ reported that the family learned of Adam’s death on Friday, which was later confirmed by Rick’s representative, Laura Herlovich.

A statement issued by Herlovich on behalf of the family read: “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

Rick has since confirmed that his late son had died from a fentanyl overdose.

“Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose,” the 58-year-old told Page Six on Monday.

He continued: “The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously.

“It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better.”

Adam was one of three children to Rick however he rarely featured on social media and wasn’t a part of the show Pawn Stars, which has run across 21 seasons and follows the family business, run by Rick, his eldest son Corey, and Corey’s friend Austin ‘Chumlee’ Russell.

Related links:

Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison breaks silence with heartbreaking tribute after son Adam’s death