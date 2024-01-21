Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison breaks silence with heartbreaking tribute after son Adam’s death

‘I love you Adam’

Yesterday, news emerged that the son of Pawn Stars creator, Rick Harrison, had died at the age of 39.

TMZ reported that the family learned of Adam’s death on Friday, which was later confirmed by Rick’s representative, Laura Herlovich.

Representatives claimed that the cause of death was an overdose however the circumstances around where and when he overdosed are unknown.

Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed to TMZ that an investigation into his death has been opened.

A statement issued by Herlovich on behalf of the family read: “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

Adam was one of three children to Rick however he rarely featured on social media or in the show Pawn Stars.

He had helped out at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop shown on the History Channel programme, though later decided to step away to take his own path.

Rick has since paid a heartbreaking tribute to his son, sharing a photo of them together, and writing: “You will always be in my heart. I love you Adam.”

The caption also included a broken heart emoji.

Rick is best known for hosting the History Channel programme in which he studies rare antiques.

A 2013 episode saw him discover a small piece of the Titanic at the Regal Pawn shop in Chester.

Presenting a small box, he told Rick: “I’ve got something here that will blow your socks off. This is what you’ve been looking for all your life. Ready?”

Looking at the metal fragment, Rick said: “Wow. It’s absolutely beautiful. What is it?” before bursting into laughter.”

Mark replied: “Well, you think it’s a piece of rusty metal, don’t you? Well, it is a piece of rusty metal.”

