‘Osama Bin Lager’ beer sells out after it goes viral

The pub had to close its website due to demand.

A brewery has sold out of a beer named after Osama Bin Laden after it went viral online.

Over the last week, demand has soared for Mitchell Brewing Co’s Osama Bin Lager, to the extent that staff have had to unplug phones and close their website.

The Lincolnshire-based company has a number of beers named after history’s most infamous figures, including a Kim Jong Ale and a Putin Porter.

Speaking to the BBC, co-owner Luke Mitchell said the idea behind the “tongue-in-cheek names” was to give a “nicer outlook on some horrible dictators.”

But it’s the Osama Bin Lager in particular that has captured people’s attention over the last week, after a picture of the beer was shared online.

Lincolnshire pubs remain undefeated pic.twitter.com/vHvXJc8JXL — toby (@backingherdeal) May 19, 2024

This prompted “thousands and thousands and thousands of notifications” for Luke and his wife Catherine, who run the brewery and pub together.

Catherine said: “It’s been crazy. The phone just hasn’t stopped for the last 48 hours.”

The couple said that “everyone laughs” when they see the names of their beers at the bar, despite the controversial names.

“As far as I’m aware, no one’s been offended, but I’m sure there is someone out there,” Luke said.

The pair are keen for some good to come from the Osama Bin Lager though, and for every barrel of the beer sold, their brewery donates £10 to a charity that supports victims of the 9/11 attacks.

