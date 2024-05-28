Search icon

News

28th May 2024

‘Osama Bin Lager’ beer sells out after it goes viral

Charlie Herbert

osama bin lager beer

The pub had to close its website due to demand.

A brewery has sold out of a beer named after Osama Bin Laden after it went viral online.

Over the last week, demand has soared for Mitchell Brewing Co’s Osama Bin Lager, to the extent that staff have had to unplug phones and close their website.

The Lincolnshire-based company has a number of beers named after history’s most infamous figures, including a Kim Jong Ale and a Putin Porter.

Speaking to the BBC, co-owner Luke Mitchell said the idea behind the “tongue-in-cheek names” was to give a “nicer outlook on some horrible dictators.”

But it’s the Osama Bin Lager in particular that has captured people’s attention over the last week, after a picture of the beer was shared online.

This prompted “thousands and thousands and thousands of notifications” for Luke and his wife Catherine, who run the brewery and pub together.

Catherine said: “It’s been crazy. The phone just hasn’t stopped for the last 48 hours.”

The couple said that “everyone laughs” when they see the names of their beers at the bar, despite the controversial names.

“As far as I’m aware, no one’s been offended, but I’m sure there is someone out there,” Luke said.

The pair are keen for some good to come from the Osama Bin Lager though, and for every barrel of the beer sold, their brewery donates £10 to a charity that supports victims of the 9/11 attacks.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman – The election interview | General Election 2024

Topics:

Beer,Osama Bin Laden,viral news

RELATED ARTICLES

Steve Jobs had a ‘beer test’ he used for Apple job interviews

Apple

Steve Jobs had a ‘beer test’ he used for Apple job interviews

By Charlie Herbert

‘Impressive’ mound of Stella cans cleared from hoarder’s house

Beer

‘Impressive’ mound of Stella cans cleared from hoarder’s house

By Charlie Herbert

Bottomless brunch with Guinness and pizza coming this Paddy’s Day

Alcohol

Bottomless brunch with Guinness and pizza coming this Paddy’s Day

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Woman who slept with 300 people in a year explains reason why she’s still single

Australia

Woman who slept with 300 people in a year explains reason why she’s still single

By JOE

Jennifer Coolidge says playing ‘Stifler’s mom’ in American Pie helped her bed ‘200 people’

american pie

Jennifer Coolidge says playing ‘Stifler’s mom’ in American Pie helped her bed ‘200 people’

By JOE

Billionaire plans to take sub to Titanic site to prove it’s safer after OceanGate disaster

Atlantic Ocean

Billionaire plans to take sub to Titanic site to prove it’s safer after OceanGate disaster

By Charlie Herbert

Pope Francis apologises for using derogatory term for gay men

Pope Francis apologises for using derogatory term for gay men

By Nina McLaughlin

Jeremy Clarkson says teenagers should work on farms instead of national service

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson says teenagers should work on farms instead of national service

By Charlie Herbert

UK set for scorching June as 30C temperatures forecast

high temperatures

UK set for scorching June as 30C temperatures forecast

By Charlie Herbert

Woman who slept with 300 people in a year explains reason why she’s still single

Australia

Woman who slept with 300 people in a year explains reason why she’s still single

By JOE

Ben Stiller refuses to apologise for Tropic Thunder and says he’s ‘proud’ of the film

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller refuses to apologise for Tropic Thunder and says he’s ‘proud’ of the film

By Callum Boyle

Man United fans slam Martin Tyler for his ’embarrassing’ Bruno Fernandes comment during FA Cup final

Bruno Fernandes

Man United fans slam Martin Tyler for his ’embarrassing’ Bruno Fernandes comment during FA Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Jennifer Coolidge says playing ‘Stifler’s mom’ in American Pie helped her bed ‘200 people’

american pie

Jennifer Coolidge says playing ‘Stifler’s mom’ in American Pie helped her bed ‘200 people’

By JOE

Man United and INEOS given deadline to avoid Europa League axe

Europa League

Man United and INEOS given deadline to avoid Europa League axe

By Callum Boyle

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

Awkward

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Billionaire plans to take sub to Titanic site to prove it’s safer after OceanGate disaster

Atlantic Ocean

Billionaire plans to take sub to Titanic site to prove it’s safer after OceanGate disaster

By Charlie Herbert

Pope Francis apologises for using derogatory term for gay men

Pope Francis apologises for using derogatory term for gay men

By Nina McLaughlin

Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

Football

Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

By Callum Boyle

Lily Allen says her husband David Harbour controls her phone

Lily Allen says her husband David Harbour controls her phone

By Nina McLaughlin

Marcus Rashford says he’s taking break from social media

Football

Marcus Rashford says he’s taking break from social media

By Callum Boyle

Jeremy Clarkson says teenagers should work on farms instead of national service

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson says teenagers should work on farms instead of national service

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories