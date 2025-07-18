Search icon

News

18th Jul 2025

One child dies and 21 injured after UK school bus crash

Harry Warner

Awful news

One child has died and 21 more injured after a UK school bus crashed while bringing students back from an end-of-term school trip.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon (17 July) at 15:00 BST in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police declared a major incident after the bus crashed at Cutcombe Hill near Wheddon Cross.

Reports say that the coach was carrying around 70 people, many from Minehead Middle School, and ended up flipped on its roof.

Twenty-one passenger were taken to hospital.

Ch Supt Mark Edgington said: “Today’s events are truly tragic. We know the community will be utterly devastated by this news.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on X: “A heartbreaking update on the school bus crash in Somerset. There are no adequate words to acknowledge the death of a child.

“All my thoughts are with their parents, family and friends, and all those affected. Thank you to the emergency workers who are responding at pace – I’m being kept up to date on this situation.”

Police, fire and ambulance services said in a joint press conference that the coach overturned and slid about 6m on its roof down an embankment.

Three air ambulances were sent to the scene, along with more than 20 ambulances.

Wayne Darch, deputy director of operations for South West Ambulance Service, said: “Sadly one child was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Many passengers either sustained minor injuries or were physically unharmed and were transferred to a rest centre, police added.

An off-duty firefighter who was travelling behind the coach was able to help the passengers before the emergency services arrived.

Gavin Ellis of Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service said: “Our crews carried out a number of extrications and rescues in extremely difficult circumstances, and they also supported our ambulance colleagues with casualty treatment.”

A spokesperson for Beacon Education, which Minehead Middle School is a part of, said: “Our entire school community are devastated by this news, and we will do everything we can to support everyone affected.”

“We are working closely with the emergency services and relevant authorities, and we will support our pupils, staff, and families at this incredibly difficult time,” they added.

Peter Prior-Sankey, director of coach company Ridlers, confirmed their 70-seater vehicle was involved in Thursday’s crash.

“We have since been liaising with both the school, and the emergency services, while we try to understand the extent of the incident,” he said.

“Our hearts of course go out to the school pupils and to our driver. We will be doing everything possible to understand what has happened.”

The company also confirmed the bus was travelling back from Exmoor Zoo.

