Nigel Farage to miss first week of Parliament – as he jets off to America again

The MP for Clacton/Washington DC is at it again, and Nigel Farage will be out of the country as Parliament returns to action.

Nigel Farage is yet again putting the United States ahead of his commitments as an MP, as he is set to miss Parliament’s first week back after the summer recess to attend multiple engagements across the pond.

Why is Nigel Farage heading to America next week?

The Reform leader has previously been chastised for a lack of presence in his constituency of Clacton, and since being elected as a Member of Parliament, he’s made several high-profile dashes to America. This has led to a raft of complaints from locals about his unavailability.

Nigel Farage will argue he’s travelling for essential matters. He has been asked testify in person before a US House Judiciary Committee hearing on free speech issues in the UK – something which clashes with Parliament’s return. He’s also attending the National Conservatism Conference (NCC) in Washington DC.

Lucy Connolly case set to make waves stateside

With both events taking place between 2-4 September, Farage is set to be a no show for most – if not all – of that first week back. It’s also understood that he will be championing the case of Lucy Connolly when he shares his testimony, which just about sums up this sorry state of affairs.

Connolly spent more than a year in prison after she encouraged rioters to burn down migrant hotels at the height of a period of civil unrest last summer. This has somewhat made her a martyr for the far-right, who have furiously gone into bat for the former prisoner.

Nigel Farage could make life difficult for Sir Keir with free speech testimony

Mr. Farage is likely to exacerbate concerns held by US officials, regarding free speech in the UK. Though Connolly’s diatribe does constitute an act of inciting racial hatred – something not covered by ‘freedom of expression’ under CPS guidance – her case will be central to to his testimony.

There are currently no plans for Nigel to meet with President Trump during the visit, but several key figures in his administration will be present at the NCC. Should they take Farage’s testimony with anything but a pinch of salt, it could create another diplomatic headache for Keir Starmer.

