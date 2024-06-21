Search icon

News

21st Jun 2024

Nicky Butt banned from driving after breaking motorcyclist’s leg in crash

Jack Peat

The ex-England international has been ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work 

Nicky Butt has been banned from driving for 12 months after he was involved in a horror car crash with a motorcyclist.

The ex-England international and Manchester United midfielder blamed a “momentary lapse of concentration” after he pulled out in front of a Honda motorbike in Burnley.

Butt had been taking his son to football training when the incident occurred.

Adam Fielding, 28, was left with a broken leg and other injuries, spending two weeks in hospital after the crash on October 17th 2022.

He also told reporters that he’d lost his job and struggles to walk due to the collision, saying Butt never reached out to him after it occurred.

“I have not heard anything from Nicky Butt”, Fielding told The Sun.

“If I had knocked someone from their bike, I would be making sure that person was looked after from the moment they got home.

“I’d be doing their shopping and making sure they are OK but I have not heard a word from him.”

Butt was today (21/6) banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court.

The ex-footballer told the court in a statement: “I could not be more sorry.”

He admitted to causing serious injury by careless driving at an earlier hearing, and was also ordered to pay a £140 government surcharge and £85 costs.

Related links:

Topics:

Crash,England,Manchester United,Motorbike,Nicky Butt

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Tension’ in the England squad as players’ relatives claim ‘commitments’ made to certain England players

England

‘Tension’ in the England squad as players’ relatives claim ‘commitments’ made to certain England players

By Harry Warner

Harry Kane gives two excuses for England’s disappointing draw with Denmark

England

Harry Kane gives two excuses for England’s disappointing draw with Denmark

By Harry Warner

Fans distracted by the state of the pitch in England’s game against Denmark

England

Fans distracted by the state of the pitch in England’s game against Denmark

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Fan who imitated Ruud Gullit in blackface says he is giving up the costume

Dutch

Fan who imitated Ruud Gullit in blackface says he is giving up the costume

By Harry Warner

Rob Page sacked as Wales manager

Football

Rob Page sacked as Wales manager

By Harry Warner

British tourist stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub

British

British tourist stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub

By Ryan Price

Fans call for Cole Palmer to start against Slovenia after woeful England scrape draw

Fans call for Cole Palmer to start against Slovenia after woeful England scrape draw

By Zoe Hodges

What England need to do to reach the last 16 of Euro 2024

Denmark

What England need to do to reach the last 16 of Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Donald Sutherland has died aged 88

Donald Sutherland has died aged 88

By Joseph Loftus

Close friends of 30 years create ‘tiny town’ so they can enjoy retirement together

Close friends of 30 years create ‘tiny town’ so they can enjoy retirement together

By Joseph Loftus

Fan who imitated Ruud Gullit in blackface says he is giving up the costume

Dutch

Fan who imitated Ruud Gullit in blackface says he is giving up the costume

By Harry Warner

Right-wingers are only just realising that The Boys is making fun of them

Entertainment

Right-wingers are only just realising that The Boys is making fun of them

By Ryan Price

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 404

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 404

By Charlie Herbert

House of the Dragon’s Olivia Cooke says she filmed ‘animalistic’ sex scene that got cut from new series

Entertainment

House of the Dragon’s Olivia Cooke says she filmed ‘animalistic’ sex scene that got cut from new series

By Ryan Price

Rob Page sacked as Wales manager

Football

Rob Page sacked as Wales manager

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Roberto Baggio hospitalised after armed robbers storm his villa

armed robbery

Roberto Baggio hospitalised after armed robbers storm his villa

By Ryan Price

Nigel Farage’s website hacked and now plays ‘Milkshake’ by Kelis

Kelis

Nigel Farage’s website hacked and now plays ‘Milkshake’ by Kelis

By Jack Peat

British tourist stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub

British

British tourist stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub

By Ryan Price

Euro 2024 Day Eight: All the major action and talking points

Austria

Euro 2024 Day Eight: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Marcus Rashford’s brother posts cryptic message after Denmark draw

England (football)

Marcus Rashford’s brother posts cryptic message after Denmark draw

By Callum Boyle

Roy Keane on the England player who is ‘not up to it’

England (football)

Roy Keane on the England player who is ‘not up to it’

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories