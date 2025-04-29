NHS to test children who identify as transgender for autism

This comes after the Cass Review of gender-related treatment for young people.

The NHS will begin testing children who identify as transgender for autism.

The NHS will screen children who are referred to their gender identity clinics for neurodevelopmental conditions like autism and ADHD.

Additionally, the review has led to a ban on puberty blockers for children experiencing gender dysphoria in the UK.

It was found that the patients’ mental health was not being fully assessed.

A draft specification for the new services, which was seen by The Telegraph, said: “Given the high prevalence of neurodiversity identified within this population, all those attending the NHS Children and Young People’s Gender Service should receive screening for neurodevelopmental conditions.”

Such conditions include ADHD, autism, learning disabilities and other mental health issues.

Doctors will have to create a ‘detailed history’ of the patients cognitive, social and physical growth.

This is to try account for ‘substantial’ changes that occur during puberty.

Furthermore, patients will be treated by ‘multidisciplinary team’ who will create unique plans for each individual’s diagnosis.

Those with a suspected neurodevelopmental condition will be referred to separate specialists to determine whether their symptoms are caused by the condition.

After this, they would be treated for the condition and kept under review by a gender clinic to determine if separate treatment for gender dysphoria is needed.

The review, which warranted this guidance, was led by Dr Hilary Cass, a retired paediatrician consultant and former president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.

The report found that the current medical practice for gender issues are built on ‘shaky foundations’ and ‘weak evidence’.

Beginning this year is a £10 million NHS-funded clinical trial looking into the effectiveness and risks of pubity blockers which will run until 2031.

The NHS commented on the findings, saying: “We will soon be going to full public consultation on this draft specification, which sets out the new holistic assessment framework that was described by Dr Cass in her report.

“NHS England has recently changed the referral pathway so child patients can only access gender services that we commission if they’re referred by a paediatrician or a child and adolescent mental health worker.”