News

20th Jul 2025

Netflix has just added a big new Western thriller series

Ava Keady

Eric Bana and Sam Neill star in the series.

Netflix has just added a huge new Western thriller series.

Another show to add to the watchlist!

From the writer behind American Primeval and The Revenant, Untamed stars Eric Bana and Sam Neill as a pair of rangers.

Bana plays National Parks Service agent Kyle Turner while Yosemite National Park’s chief park ranger Paul Souter is taken on by Neill. His character is described as ‘a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend to Turner.’

Other characters include three more rangers, a former Los Angeles cop, an army officer turned loner, and a veteran with a strong dislike for other people, as well as Turner’s ex-wife, who he still shares a bond with due to a shared traumatic experience.

The show’s synopsis gives a taste of what viewers can expect.

“The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.”

With six episodes all an hour long, it makes for the perfect binge-watch.

The show has received extremely positive reviews, including a huge 78% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Additionally, Variety described the show as a ‘deeply layered and gripping; Untamed is a brilliant detective tale anchored by some of our worst human impulses.’

All six episodes of Untamed are available to stream now on Netflix.

Topics:

Netflix,Series,TV,Western

