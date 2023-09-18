Mum slept with partner in hospital bed just two hours after giving birth

‘It was over so quick that I don’t remember feeling any discomfort, but that could have been because I’d had an epidural’

A new mum has told how she had sex in hospital just hours after giving birth.

While doctors recommend mums wait four-to-six weeks to have sex to allow time for healing, Deborah Hodge found herself going at it much sooner.

The NHS, meanwhile, says “there are no rules” and that new mums should let their body guide them, and Hodge, then 39, found herself ready almost straight away.

Speaking to The Sun in 2019, Hodge told how she got it on with her then-partner in the hospital bed. She was speaking to the publication along with other mums about the often taboo subject of intimacy after child birth.

Well, Hodge, from London, said she waited two hours after having her fourth kid in July 2013.

And, after having her previous children, Hodge, said she was ready to get under the sheet again within a fortnight. According to the NHS, you can get pregnant as little as three weeks after giving birth, even if you’re breastfeeding and your periods haven’t started again.

She told The Sun: “As Amelia lay in her cot, my partner and I were having a cuddle on the bed, when before I knew it we were having sex.”

The couple’s fourth kid, Hodge said, was a “happy surprise” as she thought she was unable to get pregnant again.

Hodge continued: “There was just this incredible closeness between us. I didn’t feel sexy, but I did feel special. It was over so quick that I don’t remember feeling any discomfort, but that could have been because I’d had an epidural.

“I couldn’t believe we’d done it – I put it down to all the drugs I was on!”

Three days later, when the couple was back at home, they went at it again.

“It felt OK and we experimented with different positions to avoid putting pressure on my stitches,” Hodge told the publication.

While intimacy was clearly not an issue for the couple, Hodge split up with her then 24-year-old boyfriend just a few months after Amelia was born.

“It rocked me a bit and I felt quite vulnerable being a single mum with a young baby,” she told The Sun.

“I somehow muddled through, and now that Amelia is starting school, I’m finally ready to get back on the dating scene again.

“I do think new mums should get back into the saddle when it comes to sex – putting it off isn’t a good idea.”

Hodge, a body positivity advocate, has previously appeared on ITV’s This Morning where she talked about walking around naked in front of her kids to teach them to feel pride in their bodies.

