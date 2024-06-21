Search icon

News

21st Jun 2024

Mum announces own death with heartbreaking goodbye message to followers

Joseph Loftus

Heartbreaking.

A mother-of-two has announced her own death online by sharing a heartbreaking goodbye message to her followers.

Sarah Mandel, who worked as a psychologist and author, passed away earlier this month after a brutal seven-year battle with breast cancer.

Mandel, who documented her fight with the deadly disease, uploaded a final video to TikTok letting her followers know that she had died.

In the post, Mandel writes: “If you’re reading these words right now, then I have died. I wrote this message the week I was told I had weeks to months to live.”

@sarahmandelauthor

Our dear Sarah died peacefully in her sleep last night. She was thankfully very calm and comfortable in her final restful days. As throughout her life, she spent her final night surrounded by love. She was cuddled up with her girls, Siena and Sophie, just hours before she died. From end to end Sarah’s life was a work of art – a masterpiece – and her beauty, warmth, and kindness will live on in our memories, especially in our hearts, and also through her paintings, songs, and writing. She brought joy, a sparkle, and a love of life, to every day and lived life with endless passion and hope. Thank you for the love and support you all have provided. I know she felt it all, and loved you all very deeply. #littleearthqaukesmemoir

♬ Intimate Compassion – Instrumental Worship and Prayer

During the two-minute video, Mandel reflects on her life and her death, sharing a number of clips showing her taking part in different activities with her family.

She added that she never expected she would “announce her own death on social media” but later decided to as the support she had received over the years had helped her throughout the battle.

She said: “Life is unpredictable and full of surprises. The support I found on this platform helped me face the toughest days of this cancer ordeal.

“It’s no joke. We need people to help us. My heart felt like it grew exponentially from the care I received from old friends, new friends, and strangers.

“Thank you for holding my hand throughout this one example of a challenging life story. We all have our versions. We all need our hand held sometimes.”

@sarahmandelauthor

Our love story is my favorite. #truelove #survivingcancer #lovestory #bettertogether

♬ Blackbird – Acoustic Guitar Poet

She added: “I am heartbroken that I am leaving this life well before my plans. Most of all because of my girls and my beloved Derek.

“I’ll write it here, and if I could, I’d write it everywhere. Sophie and Siena, I love you and I am so proud of you. I may be somewhere beyond our concepts of infinity now, that’s how much I love you.”

Her husband Derek later revealed that he had no idea she was going to schedule the video to be posted after he death, saying that he was “completely shocked”.

Sarah’s family added that she “died peacefully in her sleep” and was “thankfully very calm and comfortable in her final days”.

So heartbreaking.

Related links:

Topics:

sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Premier League footballer diagnosed with laughing gas addiction

Football

Premier League footballer diagnosed with laughing gas addiction

By Callum Boyle

Former Grand National jockey Michael Byrne dies aged 36

sensitive

Former Grand National jockey Michael Byrne dies aged 36

By Joseph Loftus

Sandro Tonali’s return date set after getting hit with new ban and fine

Football

Sandro Tonali’s return date set after getting hit with new ban and fine

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

By Charlie Herbert

Fan who imitated Ruud Gullit in blackface says he is giving up the costume

Dutch

Fan who imitated Ruud Gullit in blackface says he is giving up the costume

By Harry Warner

‘Tension’ in the England squad as players’ relatives claim ‘commitments’ made to certain England players

England

‘Tension’ in the England squad as players’ relatives claim ‘commitments’ made to certain England players

By Harry Warner

Nicky Butt banned from driving after breaking motorcyclist’s leg in crash

Crash

Nicky Butt banned from driving after breaking motorcyclist’s leg in crash

By Jack Peat

Rob Page sacked as Wales manager

Football

Rob Page sacked as Wales manager

By Harry Warner

British tourist stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub

British

British tourist stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub

By Ryan Price

One of 2023’s biggest movies is now available to stream at home

Horror

One of 2023’s biggest movies is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

TV star leaves viewers disgusted after letting dog lick inside of his mouth

Australia

TV star leaves viewers disgusted after letting dog lick inside of his mouth

By Ryan Price

One of the most controversial films ever made is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the most controversial films ever made is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

UEFA have issued a statement in response to Serbia’s threat to quit Euro 2024

euros 2024

UEFA have issued a statement in response to Serbia’s threat to quit Euro 2024

By Zoe Hodges

Flying an England flag for the Euros might leave you with a fine of £2,500

England

Flying an England flag for the Euros might leave you with a fine of £2,500

By Ryan Price

Sleeping with a fan on could be hazardous to your health

Dust

Sleeping with a fan on could be hazardous to your health

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Couple threaten to discipline stranger’s ‘out of control’ child on flight

couple

Couple threaten to discipline stranger’s ‘out of control’ child on flight

By Ryan Price

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

By Charlie Herbert

Fan arrested after trying to sneak into England v Denmark disguised as a referee

England

Fan arrested after trying to sneak into England v Denmark disguised as a referee

By Zoe Hodges

‘My sister told me to rename my cat because she wants the same name for her baby’

Cats

‘My sister told me to rename my cat because she wants the same name for her baby’

By Niamh Ryan

Close friends of 30 years create ‘tiny town’ so they can enjoy retirement together

Close friends of 30 years create ‘tiny town’ so they can enjoy retirement together

By Joseph Loftus

Fan who imitated Ruud Gullit in blackface says he is giving up the costume

Dutch

Fan who imitated Ruud Gullit in blackface says he is giving up the costume

By Harry Warner

Load more stories