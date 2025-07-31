Search icon

News

31st Jul 2025

Missing minute of Jeffrey Epstein jail tape has ‘been found’

Harry Warner

Many people are demanding answers

The missing minute from Jeffrey Epstein’s jail tape has reportedly “been found”.

Much has been made of the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein saga in recent years, however, the matter has seriously ramped up in the last few weeks as American president Donald Trump becomes further embroiled in the matter.

Before his election back into office, Trump ran on one of his promises to release all of the Epstein files.

However, Trump, who is known to have been a friend of Epstein, like many other famous people, has started to go on the defensive about the matter with reporters constantly bringing up disgraced business man Epstein.

Many conspiracies and theories revolve around the death of Jeffrey Epstein on 10 August 2019.

Earlier this month, the US Justice Department (DOJ) released almost 11 hours of CCTV footage from the Metropolitan Correctional Center where Epstein died.

However, in what can only be described as throwing fuel onto the fire, the tape is missing one minute from the footage as the video jumps from just before 11.59pm to midnight.

Now, you don’t need a tin foil to think that is strange, however, Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that this technical glitch was due to “outdated” technology “from 1999” and a tape transition, which occurs automatically every night.

This explanation is believable for sure, however, the plot has thickened once again after “a source familiar with the investigation” told the Daily Mail that the DOJ and FBI both have the “raw footage” of the missing minute.

This source did not say what was contained on that one minute of footage.

With the DOJ and FBI and Trump making constant U-turns and contradictions relating to this case, it is becoming difficult for people to believe that what is being said is the entire truth.

Both organisations had already claimed there was no evidence of an ‘Epstein client list’ only for Trump to come and say that some of the files would be released.

Judges then blocked this move.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to distance himself from his former friend Jeffrey Epstein as continues to rant on about windmills and Sadiq Khan on his current visit to the UK.

Topics:

News

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Barcelona player hospitalised after being bitten by dog in genital area

Barcelona

Former Barcelona player hospitalised after being bitten by dog in genital area

By JOE

Ryanair refuses widow refund for dead husband ‘unless he complains from beyond the grave’

News

Ryanair refuses widow refund for dead husband ‘unless he complains from beyond the grave’

By Harry Warner

Study reveals top 40 jobs most at risk of being taken over by AI

AI

Study reveals top 40 jobs most at risk of being taken over by AI

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Travel chaos as planes grounded across multiple major UK airports

Travel chaos as planes grounded across multiple major UK airports

By Nina McLaughlin

Sharon Osbourne’s heartbreaking tribute to Ozzy as she lays husband to rest

Birmingham

Sharon Osbourne’s heartbreaking tribute to Ozzy as she lays husband to rest

By Nina McLaughlin

Aldi to become first supermarket in UK to introduce £13 rule

Aldi

Aldi to become first supermarket in UK to introduce £13 rule

By Nina McLaughlin

Wrexham set to move for former Premier League captain

Wrexham set to move for former Premier League captain

By Jacob Entwistle

White House uses Jet2 meme in surreal migrant deportation video

Ice

White House uses Jet2 meme in surreal migrant deportation video

By Bill Curtis

Channel 4 viewers horrified after Bonnie Blue documentary broadcasts graphic sex scenes

Bonnie Blue

Channel 4 viewers horrified after Bonnie Blue documentary broadcasts graphic sex scenes

By JOE

Kelly Clarkson admits she spanks her children if they misbehave

American Idol

Kelly Clarkson admits she spanks her children if they misbehave

By JOE

Surprising percentage of people that masturbate at work has been revealed

masturbation

Surprising percentage of people that masturbate at work has been revealed

By JOE

Travel chaos as planes grounded across multiple major UK airports

Travel chaos as planes grounded across multiple major UK airports

By Nina McLaughlin

Gemma Collins accidentally leaks bizarre wedding plans in social media post to fans

dancing on ice

Gemma Collins accidentally leaks bizarre wedding plans in social media post to fans

By JOE

Supercomputer predicts 2025-26 Premier League table with one major shock

Supercomputer predicts 2025-26 Premier League table with one major shock

By JOE

Sharon Osbourne’s heartbreaking tribute to Ozzy as she lays husband to rest

Birmingham

Sharon Osbourne’s heartbreaking tribute to Ozzy as she lays husband to rest

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Alexander Isak reaches verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool

Alexander Isak reaches verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool

By Jacob Entwistle

Jill Scott Once Played in Front of 200 Fans – Now the Women’s Euros Has Sold 300,000 Tickets

Jill Scott Once Played in Front of 200 Fans – Now the Women’s Euros Has Sold 300,000 Tickets

By JOE

Aldi to become first supermarket in UK to introduce £13 rule

Aldi

Aldi to become first supermarket in UK to introduce £13 rule

By Nina McLaughlin

Wrexham set to move for former Premier League captain

Wrexham set to move for former Premier League captain

By Jacob Entwistle

A terrifying post-apocalyptic war drama movie is on TV tonight

Film

A terrifying post-apocalyptic war drama movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

White House uses Jet2 meme in surreal migrant deportation video

Ice

White House uses Jet2 meme in surreal migrant deportation video

By Bill Curtis

Load more stories