Missing 17-year-old spotted on random livestream

The teenager had not been seen in over a month.

A 17-year-old Michigan boy was spotted by his brother on a popular influencer’s livestream, seven week after he went missing.

Troy Coleman was last seen in Mt. Morris Township, Michigan, on May 17, where some people believed he boarded an MTA bus out of the town.

His father, Weston Coleman, told WCRZ News in Flint, Michigan that his son is unarmed and does not pose any danger to anyone, however, he does suffer from hallucinations and requires medication that he does not have with him.

Several possible sightings of the teen were reported in May, but none came to fruition.

Then, on Tuesday, a person resembling Troy appeared on a livestream by the popular Twitch influencer Faze Lacy.

Someone sent the video to Troy’s brother Trent, who immediately confirmed that it was Troy and sent an email to the social media star.

He told Lacy that his family believed Troy was dead, and the sighting of him on the stream renewed their sense of hope.

Lacy posted a picture of Troy on his X page along with the email sent to him by Troy’s brother.

3 months ago a 17 year old kid went missing and was put on homicide. Yesterday on stream he came up to me and Clix and now his family knows he is alive and in Miami. I wasn’t sure if i should make this public but im hoping somehow this helps him be found for his family. pic.twitter.com/vs6SRGXgOP — FaZe Lacy (@LacyHimself) July 3, 2024

He wrote:”Yesterday on stream he came up to me and Clix and now his family knows he is alive and in Miami. I wasn’t sure if i should make this public but I’m hoping somehow this helps him be found for his family.”

The popular streamer was speaking to camera when a topless individual wearing green shorts comes up to where Lacy and his partner Clix are sat.

He interrupts them and shares a few jokes before moving on to converse with some people on another table and eventually moving out of sight.

Troy is about 6′ 4″ tall, weighs 165 to 180 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.