15th Oct 2025

Migrant workers will need A-level standard English under new UK rules

Erin McLaughlin

‘If you come to this country, you must learn our language and play your part’

Some migrants coming to the Uk will require an A-level standard English under tougher new rules set to be introduced by the government.

The new rules are part of broader government plans to cut levels of immigration to the UK, set out in a policy paper published in May.

The changes will come into force from 8 January 2026 and could affect some graduates and those applying for skilled worker or scale-up visas, designed for workers at fast-growing businesses, per the BBC.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “If you come to this country, you must learn our language and play your part.

“This country has always welcomed those who come to this country and contribute.

“But it is unacceptable for migrants to come here without learning our language, unable to contribute to our national life.”

It is understood applicants will be tested in person on their speaking, listening, reading, and writing at Home Office-approved providers. Their results will then be checked as part of the visa process.

For those applying for skilled worker, scale-up and high potential individual (HPI) visas, they will be required to reach B2 level.

Currently, a B1 standard is applicable, which is equivalent to GCSE.

Migrants will have to work for a government-approved employer and earn at least £41,700 a year, or the “going rate” for their type of work, for them to be able to come to the UK on the skilled worker visa.

Migrants will also be able to apply for a high-potential individual visa in the case that a top global university has awarded them a qualification within the last five years.

People who achieve a B2 level in the English language can “understand the main ideas of complex texts on concrete or abstract topics,” according to the British Council.

Additionally, they can express themselves “fluently and spontaneously” and communicate comfortably with other English speakers.

They can also produce “clear, detailed text on many subjects and explain a complex viewpoint”.

Home Office Minister, Mike Tapp told Parliament on Tuesday that any further language requirements for different visas and family dependants will be introduced in due course.

