16th Apr 2025

Met Office reveals when hot weather will return to the UK

Harry Warner

Summer might be over before it even started

The Met Office has revealed when hot weather will be returning to the UK after wet and windy weather interrupted a blissful period of warmth and clear skies.

The last two weeks have seen the UK enjoy some of the best weather the nation has had for a while, but of course all good things must come to an end.

This week we’ve seen dark clouds roll in and our trusty companion the rain return to the isles.

All of this, coupled in with persistent winds, and all of a sudden it feels like normal service has been resumed.

Nationwide showers are to be expected in the run up to Easter which will continue throughout the month with some weather warnings in place.

This said, for those with more hope, the Met Office have said when we can expect less inclement weather to be on its way.

The Met Office predicted dry and sunny conditions to return within a few weeks, so we won’t have to hold on for too long.

Meanwhile May could even see temperatures “near or slightly above average”.

In its long-range forecast for Sunday, April 20, to Tuesday, April 29, the Met Office said: “Mainly unsettled conditions are likely across the UK at the start of this period.

“Showers or longer spells of rain are probable across many regions, these heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder, perhaps accompanied by strong winds.

“Some drier and brighter interludes are also likely at times, but probably with large amounts of cloud.

“Temperatures will generally be near average.

“Next week, a similar pattern is likely at first, with unsettled conditions at times and a risk of some heavy rain or showers.

“Later next week and into the following week, settled weather is expected to become more prevalent, with more in the way of dry, sunny weather developing.

“Temperatures will probably be around or slightly above average.”

Looking further ahead, the Met Office said weather is expected to be ‘largely fine and dry’ as we move through May.

In its long-range forecast for Wednesday, April 30, to Wednesday, May 14, it said: “Late April into early May will probably see a good deal of settled weather with high pressure patterns most likely to dominate.

“Whilst some spells of more unsettled weather are possible at times, these perhaps more likely towards mid-May, much of the period is expected be largely fine and dry.

“Temperatures are expected to be near or slightly above average.”

