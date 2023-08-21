Mason Greenwood makes statement after being dropped by Man United

‘There will always be a part of me which is United’

Mason Greenwood has made a full statement after being dropped by Manchester United.

Greenwood was released from United just moments ago who, in their statement, stated that while they believed he was innocent they have ‘mutually agreed’ to part ways.

BREAKING!



Manchester United and Mason Greenwood have mutually agreed that his future will be away from Manchester United following the conclusion of the club's internal investigation.



He's no longer a United player.

The club’s statement revealed:

“Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood. Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped. Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible.

“This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case. Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

Mason Greenwood's full statement:



"I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst.



"I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I… pic.twitter.com/K42LHXnjBD — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) August 21, 2023

Greenwood himself has now released a statement, reading:

“I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst. I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.

“However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post. I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I’m focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner.

“Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.

“I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United.

“I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown. I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch.”

