Married at First Sight star Andrew Jury dies aged 33

His co-stars announced the heartbreaking news via an Instagram post.

Andrew Jury, a contestant on the first season of Married at First Sight New Zealand, has passed away at just 33-years-old.

The builder from Auckland was one of the hopeful grooms during the reality programme, which aired in 2017 when he was 26-years-old.

Jury was paired with bride Vicky Gleeson-Stokes on the series, and while the pair stayed together during the finale, they split after filming ended.

His passing was announced earlier today by Jury’s co-stars from the show, Brett and Angel Renall.

“It’s with the heaviest hearts we’ve come together to acknowledge the passing of Andrew Jury,” they wrote on social media.

“We had the absolute pleasure of filming and participating in a show which leaves us intricately linked for a lifetime.

“Despite his struggles, Andrew was always friendly and the life of the party during our shared experience and he really valued his time on the show.”

They added: “At this time our entire cast wish to send our deepest condolences and love to his family – Ben, Angel, Brett, Vicky, Haydn, Lacey, Claire, Dom, Aaron, Luke, Belinda.”

Warner Bros Discovery, the global media and entertainment company which broadcasts MAFS in New Zealand, told the New Zealand Herald that “wellbeing protocols” had been put in place for cast and crew.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Warner Bros Discovery expresses our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Andrew Jury.

“WBD takes duty of care extremely seriously and has protocols in place regarding the wellbeing of cast and crew,” they added.

“All MAFS NZ contributors have access to mental health professionals throughout the process, including pre-screening, during production and after broadcast.”