News

13th Apr 2025

Man found dead in search for survivors after explosion destroys house in Nottinghamshire

Harry Warner

Terrible news

A man has been found dead in the search for survivors after an explosion destroyed a house in Nottinghamshire.

The news comes after a suspected gas explosion destroyed the terrace house in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, last night just before 8pm.

Firefighters from four towns were called to the house on John Street on Saturday evening after reports of an explosion and a collapsed house.

A major incident was declared later that evening.

Following the incident, a search began for any survivors, ultimately ending in sad news when a man in his 50s was recovered in the wreckage on Sunday morning.

Despite the efforts of attending emergency services, the man died at the scene.

Nottinghamshire Police said that the terraced property was “partially destroyed” and neighbouring homes were also damaged.

Residents in the area were evacuated following the explosion.

One Facebook user spoke of a “huge” bang while another described the explosion as “a terrific bang, like a very loud firework”.

Chief Inspector Clive Collings, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is an extremely serious incident that has led to a man’s untimely death.

“The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“I have no doubt that this incident will have come as a shock to the community in Worksop.”

Multiple residents from in and around John Street were evacuated as emergency services worked at the scene and are being supported by our colleagues from Nottinghamshire County Council.

Chief Inspector Clive Collings added: “It is likely that the cordon and road closures will remain in place for some time as we carry out our investigations.

“I would also like to acknowledge the cooperation of local residents and thank them for their patience.”

Multiple residents from in and around John Street were asked to leave, he said, and are being supported by Nottinghamshire County Council staff.

He warned people against using drones as flying a drone over or near an ongoing emergency response without permission is an offence.

Topics:

News

