28th Jun 2024

Man cremates ‘wife’ only to discover she’s alive 400 miles away

Ryan Price

He was reunited with his loved one a week after her funeral.

A man who believed he had cremated his wife, discovered that she was alive just a few days later.

60-year-old Ram Sumer, from Gorakhpur in India, reported his 40-year-old wife, Phoolmati, missing on 15 June after she set off on a walk to visit her parents, but failed to return.

Four days after her disappearance, police discovered a body in the nearby neighbourhood of Uruva Bazaar.

According to the Press Trust of India, Sumer identified the corpse as that of his wife, and a couple of days later, the remains were cremated and a ceremony was held to mark her passing.

In the midst of his grief, Sumer was contacted by the pathologist who had conducted a post-mortem on the woman’s body, and found that the deceased had been strangled to death.

This prompted authorities to re-investigate the case.

Police traced Phoolmati’s mobile phone, and her last known activity was recorded in the city of Jhansi, which is 600km away from Gorakhpur – an 11 hour drive.

Her call records showed repeated communication with a man named Shubham, and police were able to track him down for questioning.

Shubham gave the authorities an address, and after a search of the premises, they found Phoolmati alive and well.

After taking a statement from the elusive woman, they sent her back to her husband on 22 June, a week after she went missing.

The investigation into the case continues, as police look to establish the relationship between Sumer, Shubham and Phoolmati.

A thread on Reddit contains almost 100 theories as to what might have been going on in this situation.

One person compared the story to Lapata Ladies, a Bollywood film about the misadventures of two young brides who get lost from the same train.

Another user outlined a very obvious explanation to the whole fiasco.

@CheezTips wrote: “She f**king left him, the police tracked her down with another man and returned her to her husband. She left him and said she was going back to her family. Instead, she went to another man.”

It’s probably not what Ram Sumer will want to hear, but it could very well be the truth.

