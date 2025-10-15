Major changes to vet bills proposed after investigation

Huge news for pet owners

Major changes have been proposed to vet prices following an investigation by the watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority has been looking into the veterinary sector since 2023 and has now published its findings.

They found cases where pet owners were paying “hundreds of pounds more” from the vets for medicines that could be found online for nearly half the price.

It recommends that vets should cap the price of prescriptions to £16, and should be forced to tell customers that they could find the same medicines they prescribe for cheaper online.

“These measures will help prompt consumers to consider buying medication online and protect them from having to pay excessive prices for the prescriptions they would need to do so,” the authority said.

“Pet owners pay 16.6% more on average at large vet groups than at independent vets. For at least three of those large groups, average prices increased faster at practices they bought than at practices that remained independent,” they added.

The CMA also recommended that a price comparison site should be created, to allow customers to easily compare prices.

Other recommendations included making firms publish comprehensive price lists, making the price of a cremation clear, and making the cost of treatment clear, including an itemised list when the cost exceeds £500.

“The current regulatory system is not fit for purpose. It only regulates individual veterinary professionals and not vet businesses, despite the majority of practices being part of a large corporate group,” the report says.

Martin Coleman, who chaired the group, said: “Pet owners are often left in the dark, not knowing whether their practice is independent or part of a chain or what a fair price looks like.

“They are sometimes committing to expensive treatment without understanding the price in advance. And they do not always feel confident asking for a prescription or buying medicine online – even when it could save them hundreds of pounds.

“Even where pet owners could access some of this information, it is difficult for them to compare prices and services – despite the fact that, in most of the country, there are several local practices they could choose between.

“We believe that our proposals would enable pet owners to choose the right vet, the right treatment, and the right way to purchase medicine – without confusion or unnecessary cost.”

Companies will have until November 12 to respond to the CMA’s findings, and a final decision will be made by March next year.