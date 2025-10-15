Search icon

News

15th Oct 2025

Major changes to vet bills proposed after investigation

Nina McLaughlin

Major changes have been proposed to vet prices following an investigation by the watchdog.

Huge news for pet owners

Major changes have been proposed to vet prices following an investigation by the watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority has been looking into the veterinary sector since 2023 and has now published its findings.

They found cases where pet owners were paying “hundreds of pounds more” from the vets for medicines that could be found online for nearly half the price.

It recommends that vets should cap the price of prescriptions to £16, and should be forced to tell customers that they could find the same medicines they prescribe for cheaper online.

“These measures will help prompt consumers to consider buying medication online and protect them from having to pay excessive prices for the prescriptions they would need to do so,” the authority said.

“Pet owners pay 16.6% more on average at large vet groups than at independent vets. For at least three of those large groups, average prices increased faster at practices they bought than at practices that remained independent,” they added.

The CMA also recommended that a price comparison site should be created, to allow customers to easily compare prices.

Other recommendations included making firms publish comprehensive price lists, making the price of a cremation clear, and making the cost of treatment clear, including an itemised list when the cost exceeds £500.

“The current regulatory system is not fit for purpose. It only regulates individual veterinary professionals and not vet businesses, despite the majority of practices being part of a large corporate group,” the report says.

Martin Coleman, who chaired the group, said: “Pet owners are often left in the dark, not knowing whether their practice is independent or part of a chain or what a fair price looks like. 

“They are sometimes committing to expensive treatment without understanding the price in advance. And they do not always feel confident asking for a prescription or buying medicine online – even when it could save them hundreds of pounds.

“Even where pet owners could access some of this information, it is difficult for them to compare prices and services – despite the fact that, in most of the country, there are several local practices they could choose between.

“We believe that our proposals would enable pet owners to choose the right vet, the right treatment, and the right way to purchase medicine – without confusion or unnecessary cost.”

Companies will have until November 12 to respond to the CMA’s findings, and a final decision will be made by March next year.

Topics:

Animals,vet

RELATED ARTICLES

World’s loneliest elephant dies after being forced to spend 13 years in isolation at zoo

Animals

World’s loneliest elephant dies after being forced to spend 13 years in isolation at zoo

By Sammi Minion

Woman explains why she donated daughter’s horse to zoo to be fed to predators

Animals

Woman explains why she donated daughter’s horse to zoo to be fed to predators

By Dan Seddon

UK households urged to sprinkle chilli powder on garden this month

Animals

UK households urged to sprinkle chilli powder on garden this month

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

UK forecast ‘7cm of snow’ in Arctic blast as Met Office issues warning

Snow

UK forecast ‘7cm of snow’ in Arctic blast as Met Office issues warning

By JOE

EastEnders legend Tony Caunter has died

EastEnders

EastEnders legend Tony Caunter has died

By Nina McLaughlin

Migrant workers will need A-level standard English under new UK rules

Migrant workers will need A-level standard English under new UK rules

By Erin McLaughlin

Barrister deems Tommy Robinson’s Channel Tunnel arrest ‘discriminatory’

Arrest

Barrister deems Tommy Robinson’s Channel Tunnel arrest ‘discriminatory’

By JOE

Trump threatens Hamas days after claiming peace deal success

Gaza

Trump threatens Hamas days after claiming peace deal success

By JOE

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

Economy

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

By Charlie Herbert

Man United are ‘ready to extend’ Casemiro’s contract, on one condition

Amazon

Man United are ‘ready to extend’ Casemiro’s contract, on one condition

By Sammi Minion

UK forecast ‘7cm of snow’ in Arctic blast as Met Office issues warning

Snow

UK forecast ‘7cm of snow’ in Arctic blast as Met Office issues warning

By JOE

Martin Lewis issues warning over ‘demon appliance’ worst for spiking bills

Affiliate

Martin Lewis issues warning over ‘demon appliance’ worst for spiking bills

By Jonny Yates

Former Premier League manager ‘open to’ becoming Sweden head coach

Amazon

Former Premier League manager ‘open to’ becoming Sweden head coach

By Sammi Minion

The Inbetweeners star breaks silence on reboot rumours

Joe Thomas

The Inbetweeners star breaks silence on reboot rumours

By Nina McLaughlin

EastEnders legend Tony Caunter has died

EastEnders

EastEnders legend Tony Caunter has died

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Migrant workers will need A-level standard English under new UK rules

Migrant workers will need A-level standard English under new UK rules

By Erin McLaughlin

Barrister deems Tommy Robinson’s Channel Tunnel arrest ‘discriminatory’

Arrest

Barrister deems Tommy Robinson’s Channel Tunnel arrest ‘discriminatory’

By JOE

Trump threatens Hamas days after claiming peace deal success

Gaza

Trump threatens Hamas days after claiming peace deal success

By JOE

A restaurant has just opened up… in the back of a car

car

A restaurant has just opened up… in the back of a car

By JOE

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

Economy

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

By Charlie Herbert

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

Lifestyle

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

By Harry Warner

Load more stories