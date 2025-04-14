Search icon

News

14th Apr 2025

Luka Modric set to become part owner of Championship club

Harry Warner

This was not on today’s bingo card

Real Madrid and Croatia legend Luka Modric is set to become part owner of Championship club.

Recent years have seen multiple footballers and celebrities buy stakes in football clubs, with the Los Blancos midfielder becoming the latest among them.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the 39-year-old is set to become a minority owner of Championship club Swansea City with a deal agreed.

Romano reported that the investment will not affect his current playing career as he intends on continuing to play for Real Madrid.

In buying a stake at Swansea City, Modric will join fellow teammate Kylian Mbappé as Real Madrid players with investments in football clubs.

Mbappé has a stake in French second division SM Caen which he purchased last year.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior acquired a majority stake in Portuguese second division team FC Alverca in February.

As random as the news seems, Modric does have some experience with the Welsh club, playing against them twice in the 2011/12 when he played for Spurs.

Swansea have been in the second division of English football since they were last relegated from the Premier League in 2018.

Topics:

News,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Man found dead in search for survivors after explosion destroys house in Nottinghamshire

News

Man found dead in search for survivors after explosion destroys house in Nottinghamshire

By Harry Warner

The Premier League: Follow all the action live

Football

The Premier League: Follow all the action live

By Harry Warner

Football manager’s son hailed a hero after saving elderly neighbour from burning home

Football

Football manager’s son hailed a hero after saving elderly neighbour from burning home

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Michael Schumacher signs helmet with wife’s help 12 years after ski crash

Michael Schumacher signs helmet with wife’s help 12 years after ski crash

By Ava Keady

A very fun recent action movie is airing on TV tonight

Brad Pitt

A very fun recent action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

One of the best comedy movies of recent years is on TV tonight

Brad Pitt

One of the best comedy movies of recent years is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Kids who are born second cause the most trouble, study says

Research

Kids who are born second cause the most trouble, study says

By JOE

Chris Lilley confirms the return of Mr G after cryptic social posts

Chris Lilley confirms the return of Mr G after cryptic social posts

By Ava Keady

Bella Thorne claims Mickey Rourke injured her genitalia while filming

Bella Thorne claims Mickey Rourke injured her genitalia while filming

By Ava Keady

Michael Schumacher signs helmet with wife’s help 12 years after ski crash

Michael Schumacher signs helmet with wife’s help 12 years after ski crash

By Ava Keady

GTA 6 release date ‘revealed’ by leaker

Entertainment

GTA 6 release date ‘revealed’ by leaker

By Harry Warner

A very fun recent action movie is airing on TV tonight

Brad Pitt

A very fun recent action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Myprotein releases new exclusive new range perfectly designed for viral hit workout routine

Affiliate

Myprotein releases new exclusive new range perfectly designed for viral hit workout routine

By JOE

One of the best comedy movies of recent years is on TV tonight

Brad Pitt

One of the best comedy movies of recent years is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Harry Potter reboot confirms cast for new series

Harry Potter

Harry Potter reboot confirms cast for new series

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Real Madrid vs Arsenal betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Affiliate

Real Madrid vs Arsenal betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

By Stephen Hurrell

Kids who are born second cause the most trouble, study says

Research

Kids who are born second cause the most trouble, study says

By JOE

Chris Lilley confirms the return of Mr G after cryptic social posts

Chris Lilley confirms the return of Mr G after cryptic social posts

By Ava Keady

Bruce Bogtrotter star unrecognisable after quitting acting to become a doctor

doctor

Bruce Bogtrotter star unrecognisable after quitting acting to become a doctor

By JOE

Bella Thorne claims Mickey Rourke injured her genitalia while filming

Bella Thorne claims Mickey Rourke injured her genitalia while filming

By Ava Keady

British tourists dead after being swept out to sea near Great Barrier Reef

Australia

British tourists dead after being swept out to sea near Great Barrier Reef

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories