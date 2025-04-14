Luka Modric set to become part owner of Championship club

This was not on today’s bingo card

Real Madrid and Croatia legend Luka Modric is set to become part owner of Championship club.

Recent years have seen multiple footballers and celebrities buy stakes in football clubs, with the Los Blancos midfielder becoming the latest among them.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the 39-year-old is set to become a minority owner of Championship club Swansea City with a deal agreed.

Romano reported that the investment will not affect his current playing career as he intends on continuing to play for Real Madrid.

🦢 Luka Modrić will be new Swansea’s minority owner as revealed… but it won’t change his plans on the pitch.



Modrić wants to keep playing for Real Madrid, again and again.

In buying a stake at Swansea City, Modric will join fellow teammate Kylian Mbappé as Real Madrid players with investments in football clubs.

Mbappé has a stake in French second division SM Caen which he purchased last year.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior acquired a majority stake in Portuguese second division team FC Alverca in February.

As random as the news seems, Modric does have some experience with the Welsh club, playing against them twice in the 2011/12 when he played for Spurs.

Swansea have been in the second division of English football since they were last relegated from the Premier League in 2018.