Love Island star ‘broken’ after death of best friend

Sad news

A Love Island star has been left “completely broken” after the devastating death of her best friend.

The reality TV show’s Jess Spencer announced the sad news in an Instagram post that her best friend Estera had died after a battle with cancer.

She said she was “unbelievably sad” and “completely broken” as she paid tribute to her friend.

Spencer shared a clip of the two hugging, with Estera holding a bouquet of flowers.

She captioned the post: “If you had the pleasure of knowing Est you were so very lucky, she was strong and she was stubborn in all of the best ways.

“She fought 5 years of her life with cancer and you would never of even known. She was brave and showed up even on her worst days and she never let her illness affect living her best little life.”

“Cancer is never something that affects you until it does, until it takes away someone you thought you would grow old with, someone you thought you would meet their kids and help plan their wedding, someone you can’t remember being without since the age of 11, my lifelong best friend, a pain like this is so unbearable.”

She added: “She deserved a life full of abundance, and it hurts me beyond words that her story ended here…”

“I always said that I’d be lost without her and that’s exactly how it feels. What a beautiful soul and a blessing to of had her in my life.”

“I feel so lucky that I got to experience a friendship so deep, a bond so unbreakable that my heart aches and my world will never be the same. My forever sidekick and the worst but best influence to each other. There will never be enough memories with you, and I would do anything for more time and one last cuddle.”

Spencer said she had travelled to Poland to be with her family and their close friends.

She ended the post: “We all miss you so much Est. You are so loved and admired. Our real life angel in the sky, I’m desperate to laugh and dance with you again. Forever in my heart and always on my mind. Forever together.”

The comment section was flooded with comments and tributes from fellow Love Island stars .

Grace Jackson wrote: “Jess. I’m sending all my love to you, so sorry to hear this.”

Matilda Draper said: “Sending you so much love and praying for you.”

Whitney Adebayo commented: “Sorry for your loss Jess, sending my love.” Jessy Potts, Swedish influencer Jamilla Strand, Jess Harding and Summer Botwe also sent their condolences.”

Later on Jess posted another picture with her friends stood looking over a lake in Poland captioned: “Closer to you than ever.”