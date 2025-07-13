London-bound train crashes into van on level-crossing as fire and smoke billow into air

The driver of the van died in the incident

A London-bound train has crashed into a van on a level-crossing with smoke and fire being seen at the scene.

The incident happened just before 13:00 BST on a Southeastern service travelling between Newington and Faversham in Kent.

The rail operator said on X: “We have received reports of a train hitting an obstruction on the track at Teynham.

“We are still awaiting confirmation of the severity of the incident. Services between Canterbury East & Victoria are expected to be disrupted.

TEYNHAM update: A London-bound train travelling at high speed reportedly hit a van on a level crossing off Lower Road this afternoon. The van reportedly caught fire following the collision. Air ambulance is at scene. pic.twitter.com/MINu4NAoVu — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) July 13, 2025

“Replacement buses are running between Gillingham – Faversham & Sittingbourne – Sheerness.”

The rail operator said police officers were “on site and working to resolve the incident”.

Disruption is expected until 18:00 BST, Southeastern added.

⚠️ UPDATE: A train has collided with an obstruction on the track at #Teynham blocking the line.

🚌 Replacement buses are running between Gillingham – Faversham & Sittingbourne – Sheerness

🎫 Use your ticket at no extra cost on Fastrack buses between Ebbsfleet & Gravesend — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) July 13, 2025

Sadly, the driver, who was operating an Amazon delivery van, died in the incident.

However, the Mirror reported that emergency services and an air ambulance are currently at the scene.

Social image: X/@Kent_999s