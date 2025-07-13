Search icon

13th Jul 2025

London-bound train crashes into van on level-crossing as fire and smoke billow into air

Harry Warner

The driver of the van died in the incident

A London-bound train has crashed into a van on a level-crossing with smoke and fire being seen at the scene.

The incident happened just before 13:00 BST on a Southeastern service travelling between Newington and Faversham in Kent.

The rail operator said on X: “We have received reports of a train hitting an obstruction on the track at Teynham.

“We are still awaiting confirmation of the severity of the incident. Services between Canterbury East & Victoria are expected to be disrupted.

“Replacement buses are running between Gillingham – Faversham & Sittingbourne – Sheerness.”

The rail operator said police officers were “on site and working to resolve the incident”.

Disruption is expected until 18:00 BST, Southeastern added.

Sadly, the driver, who was operating an Amazon delivery van, died in the incident.

However, the Mirror reported that emergency services and an air ambulance are currently at the scene.

Social image: X/@Kent_999s

Topics:

News,Trains,UK

