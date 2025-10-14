Search icon

14th Oct 2025

Lip reader reveals Trump’s ominous warning to Macron during Egypt summit

JOE

An expert has revealed the tense nature of the exchange between the two world leaders.

A lip reader has revealed Trump’s chilling warning to French President Macron at the peace summit in Egypt.

US President Trump was joined by several other world leaders at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit on Monday (October 13), where a peace deal and the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas were signed.

During the summit, Trump shook hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom he has previously shared some notably prolonged and awkward handshakes.

This one was no exception, and the iron grip of the handshake said it all.

An expert has revealed the tense nature of the exchange between the two world leaders.

Lip reader, Nicola Hickling, told the Daily Mail that the US President had suggested Macron had ‘hurt’ him.

“Nice to see you, so you agreed,” Trump allegedly said to Macron, who then turned away for a photograph, muttering something inaudible.

“Are you being genuine?” Trump then asked Macron, to which the French president replied: “Of course.”

It appeared Trump then tightened his grip as he said more loudly this time: “Okay, so now I want to know why you hurt me. I already know,” while squeezing Macron’s hand again.

Hickling then goes on to say that the exchange took a dark turn as Trump appeared to issue a quite ominous warning to the French president.

“I am making peace,” he said, while Macron replied: “Ah, come on.”

“I only hurt those who hurt others,” Trump replied while pointing towards the cameras.

“I see. We will have to see about that,” Macron reportedly replied before issuing a warning of his own: “You will see what is about to happen.”

“I’d like to see you do it, do it. I’ll see you in a bit,” Trump concluded.

It remains unclear what the exact context of this conversation was, however, it comes just weeks after Macron mocked the US President when meeting several other EU world leaders during a summit in Copenhagen.

On October 2, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Macron were reportedly overheard mocking Trump’s geographical blunders after he recently confused Armenia with Albania.

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

Economy

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

By Charlie Herbert

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

News

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

By Harry Warner

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

Entertainment

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

By Harry Warner

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

love story

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

By Ava Keady

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

Australia

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Big John’ keeps his promise to visit Chinese takeaway vandalised by racists

big john

‘Big John’ keeps his promise to visit Chinese takeaway vandalised by racists

By Charlie Herbert

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

Lifestyle

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

By Harry Warner

