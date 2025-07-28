Liam and Noel Gallagher’s brother Paul charged with rape, according to reports

BREAKING

Liam and Noel Gallagher’s brother Paul has been charged with rape, according to reports.

The news was broken by The Telegraph who say that the eldest brother of Oasis stars Noel and Liam Gallagher has been charged with rape as well as other violent sex offences.

The 59-year-old was charged by the Metropolitan Police after an investigation that started last year.

The eldest Gallagher, who lives in East Finchley, north London, has also been accused of sexual assault, coercive control and making threats to kill.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police told The Telegraph said: “Paul Gallagher, 59, of Manor Park Road, East Finchley, has been charged with rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“The offences are reported to have taken place between 2022-2024. The charges follow an investigation which commenced in 2024. A woman is being supported by specially trained officers.”

The news comes as Paul’s brothers, Liam and Noel, embark on the third leg of their Oasis reunion tour in London.

The Manchester band has already played gigs in Cardiff and Manchester and have world tour dates still to come.

Paul Gallagher is known for his work as a DJ and photographer.

He would often take pictures for Liam at his live shows.

Paul is due to appear before Westminster magistrates’ court on Wednesday Aug 27.





