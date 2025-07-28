Search icon

News

28th Jul 2025

Liam and Noel Gallagher’s brother Paul charged with rape, according to reports

Harry Warner

BREAKING

Liam and Noel Gallagher’s brother Paul has been charged with rape, according to reports.

The news was broken by The Telegraph who say that the eldest brother of Oasis stars Noel and Liam Gallagher has been charged with rape as well as other violent sex offences.

The 59-year-old was charged by the Metropolitan Police after an investigation that started last year.

The eldest Gallagher, who lives in East Finchley, north London, has also been accused of sexual assault, coercive control and making threats to kill.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police told The Telegraph said: “Paul Gallagher, 59, of Manor Park Road, East Finchley, has been charged with rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“The offences are reported to have taken place between 2022-2024. The charges follow an investigation which commenced in 2024. A woman is being supported by specially trained officers.”

The news comes as Paul’s brothers, Liam and Noel, embark on the third leg of their Oasis reunion tour in London.

The Manchester band has already played gigs in Cardiff and Manchester and have world tour dates still to come.

Paul Gallagher is known for his work as a DJ and photographer.

He would often take pictures for Liam at his live shows. 

Paul is due to appear before Westminster magistrates’ court on Wednesday Aug 27.



Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By JOE

New male contraceptive pill deemed safe and effective

male contraception

New male contraceptive pill deemed safe and effective

By Ava Keady

Spanish press slam Chloe Kelly for ‘cocky gesture’ after Euro 2025 win

Chloe Kelly

Spanish press slam Chloe Kelly for ‘cocky gesture’ after Euro 2025 win

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

By Erin McLaughlin

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

Politics

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after golf caddy appears to help president

Donald Trump dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after golf caddy appears to help president

By JOE

Teen suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ after hair gets caught in funfair ride

Accident

Teen suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ after hair gets caught in funfair ride

By Ava Keady

Multiple killed in mass shooting in Bangkok

News

Multiple killed in mass shooting in Bangkok

By JOE

Spain captain takes swipe at England after Euro 2025 defeat

Spain captain takes swipe at England after Euro 2025 defeat

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

By Erin McLaughlin

English football club suspended with immediate effect as league makes decision

English football club suspended with immediate effect as league makes decision

By Jacob Entwistle

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

Politics

Donald Trump says Sadiq Khan has ‘done a terrible job’ and is a ‘nasty person’

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after golf caddy appears to help president

Donald Trump dubbed ‘commander in cheat’ after golf caddy appears to help president

By JOE

More than 250 MPs have now signed the letter calling on the PM to recognise a Palestinian state

Labour

More than 250 MPs have now signed the letter calling on the PM to recognise a Palestinian state

By Sammi Minion

Amazon has launched a cheaper Kindle and it comes with millions of free books already on it

Affiliate

Amazon has launched a cheaper Kindle and it comes with millions of free books already on it

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

Date and location confirmed for Lionesses’ Euro 2025 trophy parade

EURO 2025

Date and location confirmed for Lionesses’ Euro 2025 trophy parade

By Sammi Minion

Teen suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ after hair gets caught in funfair ride

Accident

Teen suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ after hair gets caught in funfair ride

By Ava Keady

The FootballJOE Quiz #35: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #35: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

Leah Williamson hits back at critics who called England ‘lucky’

Leah Williamson hits back at critics who called England ‘lucky’

By Sammi Minion

Multiple killed in mass shooting in Bangkok

News

Multiple killed in mass shooting in Bangkok

By JOE

Spain captain takes swipe at England after Euro 2025 defeat

Spain captain takes swipe at England after Euro 2025 defeat

By Harry Warner

Load more stories