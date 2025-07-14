Lamine Yamal ‘set to face legal action’ after birthday party

He has been slammed by a disability association.

The teenager turned 18-years-old over the weekend and held a party to celebrate the big day.

The emerging superstar was seen celebrating with Barca teammates Gavi and Alejandro Balde as well as Spanish influencers and musicians Bizarrap, Duki, Ozuna, and Bad Gyal.

Yamal was even gifted a £300,000 chain from Dominican rapper El Alfa, according to the Mail.

Despite everything that sounded like a typical superstar footballer’s birthday party, a cloud has been cast over the celebrations with the player reportedly set to face legal action from a disability association.

This comes after a video was leaked of people with dwarfism entering the venue.

The Association of People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE) has released a statement accusing Yamal of “hiring people with dwarfism as part of entertainment”.

A statement (translated from Spanish to English) posted on the association’s website read: “The Association of People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE), a member organization of the Spanish Confederation of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities (COCEMFE), condemns and publicly denounces the hiring of people with dwarfism as part of the entertainment at the recent 18th birthday party of soccer player Lamine Yamal.”

It added: “The Association announces that it will take legal and social action to safeguard the dignity of people with disabilities, considering that these actions violate not only current legislation but also the fundamental ethical values of a society that seeks to be egalitarian and respectful.

“During the birthday of the young footballer, a prominent figure in Spanish sport, people with dwarfism were hired solely for entertainment and promotional activities.

“ADEE considers this type of practice intolerable because it perpetuates stereotypes, fuels discrimination, and undermines the image and rights of those with achondroplasia or other skeletal dysplasias, as well as all people with disabilities.”

ADEE President Carolina Puente added: “It’s unacceptable that in the 21st century, people with dwarfism continue to be used as entertainment at private parties, and even more serious when these incidents involve public figures like Lamine Yamal.

“The dignity and rights of our community are not entertainment for anyone, under any circumstances.”

The news has been widely reported in Spain from the likes El Comercio, El Pais and okdiario.

No comment has been made by the player yet.