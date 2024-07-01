Search icon

01st Jul 2024

Kylian Mbappe confronts Jan Vertonghen seconds after Belgian’s own goal

Jacob Entwistle

Fans are furious across social media at his antics

Kylian Mbappe was seen confronting Jan Vertonghen seconds after his own goal which led to a France victory over Belgium.

Initially unseen, eagle-eyed fans have noticed the French star-man’s reaction and are far from impressed.

One fan took to X and accused Mbappe of showing a “lack of class”.

The game was heading for a draw and a 0-0 horror show, with extra-time seemingly inevitable until Vertonghen’s own goal.

Vertonghen managed to keep Mbappe relatively quiet all game compared to his usual exceptional standards, as both sides created a lack of openings.

At 37, the former Spurs defender has been a stalwart and ever-present at the back for a golden generation of Belgian players.

Surely, however it is his final major tournament and it is not the way he would’ve wanted to bow out.

On the other hand after the game, Didier Deschamps spoke on Mbappe and the now worldwide famous mask:

“He’s getting used to it despite everything, sweating can still bother him. He’ll have to get used to it because he’ll have to wear it for a few weeks…or even a few months.”

Mbappe previously scored his first ever Euros goal in a tightly contested group-stage draw versus Poland.

Although, the fact that it was a penalty means Les Blues are yet to score from open play this tournament.

Despite this alarming statistic, they are still one of the undisputed favourites to go all the way and you wouldn’t bet against them.

One player whom earned rave reviews was Rolls Royce William Saliba, who delivered a faultless display at the back.

The best never look out of place and Saliba epitomises that as France and Arsenal’s main centre back.

