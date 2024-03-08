Search icon

News

08th Mar 2024

Kourtney Kardashian ‘comes out’ as an autosexual

JOE

Kourtney Kardashian fans believe the star has opened up about her sexuality

Back in 2020, the 44-year-old raised questions around how she identifies after she shared an article on autosexuality to her website Poosh.

For those who aren’t in the loop on Kardashian business ventures, Poosh is a lifestyle site where Kourtney shares content around all things the modern woman needs.

The site is described as a “modern guide to living your best life”, and features lifestyle, entertainment, health and wellbeing and shopping content.

However, the article about autosexuality in particular caused a stir, and made fans rush to speculate as to whether it’s about Kourtney herself, as it features purely ‘Poosh’ as its byline.

“Really brave of Kourtney Kardashian to come out as autosexual today nothing but support for our troops,” one person wrote following the article’s publication.

“When Kourtney Kardashian said she was autosexual & turns herself on I felt that,” a second put.

But what exactly is an autosexual?

Well, let’s delve into the article to learn more.

“Are you autosexual? The short answer is yes, most likely. In fact, we all are, at least a little,” the article reads.

The article, which features an interview with QueerSexTherapy founder Casey Tanner, describes autosexuality as “a trait wherein one is turned on by engaging in their own eroticism”.

“A prime example of this is simply women in general,” the article continues.

“While it may not be true for everyone, we generally feel more sexual and turned on when we feel we ourselves are sexy. But it’s not just about the ladies.”

Although the article describes masturbation as “the most obvious example” of autosexuality, it also can feature “feeling a longing or desire for oneself”.

“It could mean washing yourself lovingly in the bath and genuinely enjoying your body,” the story explained.

“It could mean dancing in the mirror in a cute outfit. If feeling sexy independent of someone else has ever turned you on, that’s autosexuality, and it’s totally normal.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Taylor Swift themed cruise is setting sail this year

Cruise

Taylor Swift themed cruise is setting sail this year

By Nina McLaughlin

Seth Rogen says he doesn’t want children because it ‘does not sound fun’

Actor

Seth Rogen says he doesn’t want children because it ‘does not sound fun’

By Ryan Price

Aldi launches the UK’s first paper wine bottles in supermarkets

paper

Aldi launches the UK’s first paper wine bottles in supermarkets

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Scientists ‘discover the sound of hell’ after digging the biggest hole ever

biggest hole ever

Scientists ‘discover the sound of hell’ after digging the biggest hole ever

By Charlie Herbert

Yes there is an International Men’s Day, so stop asking every March 8th

Yes there is an International Men’s Day, so stop asking every March 8th

By Nina McLaughlin

Worms living near Chernobyl nuclear plant have gained new ‘super powers’

Chernobyl

Worms living near Chernobyl nuclear plant have gained new ‘super powers’

By Ryan Price

National Lottery winner ‘wants to go back on benefits’ after spending £80k winnings in weeks

Lottery

National Lottery winner ‘wants to go back on benefits’ after spending £80k winnings in weeks

By Charlie Herbert

Where to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated films this weekend ahead of the big day

Where to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated films this weekend ahead of the big day

By Stephen Porzio

BBC Presenter Nick Sheridan’s cause of death revealed as he passes away aged 32

BBC

BBC Presenter Nick Sheridan’s cause of death revealed as he passes away aged 32

By Ryan Price

Scientists ‘discover the sound of hell’ after digging the biggest hole ever

biggest hole ever

Scientists ‘discover the sound of hell’ after digging the biggest hole ever

By Charlie Herbert

Yes there is an International Men’s Day, so stop asking every March 8th

Yes there is an International Men’s Day, so stop asking every March 8th

By Nina McLaughlin

Worms living near Chernobyl nuclear plant have gained new ‘super powers’

Chernobyl

Worms living near Chernobyl nuclear plant have gained new ‘super powers’

By Ryan Price

Oscars 2024: Live updates as Oppenheimer set to sweep up at this year’s Academy Awards

Oppenheimer

Oscars 2024: Live updates as Oppenheimer set to sweep up at this year’s Academy Awards

By Stephen Porzio

National Lottery winner ‘wants to go back on benefits’ after spending £80k winnings in weeks

Lottery

National Lottery winner ‘wants to go back on benefits’ after spending £80k winnings in weeks

By Charlie Herbert

Where to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated films this weekend ahead of the big day

Where to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated films this weekend ahead of the big day

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 389

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 389

By Charlie Herbert

People who eat white toast for breakfast are less attractive, study finds

Breakfast

People who eat white toast for breakfast are less attractive, study finds

By Ryan Price

BBC Presenter Nick Sheridan’s cause of death revealed as he passes away aged 32

BBC

BBC Presenter Nick Sheridan’s cause of death revealed as he passes away aged 32

By Ryan Price

Naked Attraction star hospitalised after sex with ‘well-endowed’ date

Dating

Naked Attraction star hospitalised after sex with ‘well-endowed’ date

By JOE

Paul O’Grady’s final TV show to be aired by ITV

Paul O'Grady

Paul O’Grady’s final TV show to be aired by ITV

By Charlie Herbert

Dragon Ball Z creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68

Comics

Dragon Ball Z creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories