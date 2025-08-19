‘It’s the best I have’ Zelenskyy tells Trump after attending talks in black suit with no tie

‘Look, I like it!’

With many of the West’s leaders meeting in Washington DC last night (BST) to discuss how to get to peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Donald Trump was one again keen to point out Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s attire.

Last time the pair met in February, the atmosphere was a lot more tense as the world watched on in confusion and bemusement as Trump coldly laid into Zelenskyy while also criticising his choice of not wearing a suit to the meeting.

During that instance, Zelenskyy arrived in a black military style sweatshirt with Vice President JD Vance accused him of being “disrespectful” to the US for his choice of clothing.

Zelenskyy meets with Trump at The White House. Credit: Getty

Many were quick to criticise the US stance, pointing at that Zelenskyy has bigger issues on his hands such as the invasion of his country rather than whether he wears a suit or not.

However, in this latest meeting which comes in the wake of Trump meeting with Russia president Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Zelenskyy arrived in what could be described as a compromise.

Arriving yesterday, the Ukrainian leader wore a black suit with no tie.

Upon arrival Trump exclaimed: “Look, I like it!”

Zelenskyy replied: “It’s the best I had.”