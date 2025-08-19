Search icon

News

19th Aug 2025

‘It’s the best I have’ Zelenskyy tells Trump after attending talks in black suit with no tie

Harry Warner

‘Look, I like it!’

With many of the West’s leaders meeting in Washington DC last night (BST) to discuss how to get to peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Donald Trump was one again keen to point out Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s attire.

Last time the pair met in February, the atmosphere was a lot more tense as the world watched on in confusion and bemusement as Trump coldly laid into Zelenskyy while also criticising his choice of not wearing a suit to the meeting.

During that instance, Zelenskyy arrived in a black military style sweatshirt with Vice President JD Vance accused him of being “disrespectful” to the US for his choice of clothing.

Zelenskyy meets with Trump at The White House. Credit: Getty

Many were quick to criticise the US stance, pointing at that Zelenskyy has bigger issues on his hands such as the invasion of his country rather than whether he wears a suit or not.

However, in this latest meeting which comes in the wake of Trump meeting with Russia president Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Zelenskyy arrived in what could be described as a compromise.

Arriving yesterday, the Ukrainian leader wore a black suit with no tie.

Upon arrival Trump exclaimed: “Look, I like it!”

Zelenskyy replied: “It’s the best I had.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Hostile’ alien ship coming towards us is an ‘advanced mothership’, says expert

Aliens

‘Hostile’ alien ship coming towards us is an ‘advanced mothership’, says expert

By JOE

Putin allegedly has people who follow him around and collect his poo in a suitcase

Putin

Putin allegedly has people who follow him around and collect his poo in a suitcase

By JOE

Epping Council wins bid to block asylum seekers being housed at hotel

Epping Council wins bid to block asylum seekers being housed at hotel

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Millionaire made himself homeless to try and prove anyone could make $1 million in a year

millionaire

Millionaire made himself homeless to try and prove anyone could make $1 million in a year

By Nina McLaughlin

Scientists develop world’s first pregnancy robot that can give birth

AI

Scientists develop world’s first pregnancy robot that can give birth

By Her.ie

Rugby player banned for telling female referee to ‘get your baps out’

ossett rufc

Rugby player banned for telling female referee to ‘get your baps out’

By Ava Keady

Russia praise Trump and launch massive attack on Ukraine hours after White House talks

Russia praise Trump and launch massive attack on Ukraine hours after White House talks

By Joseph Loftus

MP ‘takes own life’ inside Finnish parliament, according to reports

Finland

MP ‘takes own life’ inside Finnish parliament, according to reports

By Harry Warner

Bill Bailey pays tribute to Sean Lock on fourth anniversary of his death

News

Bill Bailey pays tribute to Sean Lock on fourth anniversary of his death

By Sammi Minion

Irish shoppers discovered secret hack to get Ninja devices for cheaper

Irish shoppers discovered secret hack to get Ninja devices for cheaper

By Stephen Hurrell

Millionaire made himself homeless to try and prove anyone could make $1 million in a year

millionaire

Millionaire made himself homeless to try and prove anyone could make $1 million in a year

By Nina McLaughlin

Scientists develop world’s first pregnancy robot that can give birth

AI

Scientists develop world’s first pregnancy robot that can give birth

By Her.ie

Rugby player banned for telling female referee to ‘get your baps out’

ossett rufc

Rugby player banned for telling female referee to ‘get your baps out’

By Ava Keady

Woman breaks down in tears after working her first shift in a 9 to 5 job

TikTok

Woman breaks down in tears after working her first shift in a 9 to 5 job

By JOE

One of the biggest-selling games of the year gets big discount for limited time

Affiliate

One of the biggest-selling games of the year gets big discount for limited time

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Jennifer Garner admits Ben Affleck’s penis is so big filmmakers need a ‘wide lens’

Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner admits Ben Affleck’s penis is so big filmmakers need a ‘wide lens’

By JOE

Dame Sheila Hancock says Jesus would have been cancelled if he were still alive

jesus

Dame Sheila Hancock says Jesus would have been cancelled if he were still alive

By Nina McLaughlin

The UK’s favourite co-commentator has been named

Football

The UK’s favourite co-commentator has been named

By Sammi Minion

Former Man United player now working as a priest

Football

Former Man United player now working as a priest

By JOE

Russia praise Trump and launch massive attack on Ukraine hours after White House talks

Russia praise Trump and launch massive attack on Ukraine hours after White House talks

By Joseph Loftus

MP ‘takes own life’ inside Finnish parliament, according to reports

Finland

MP ‘takes own life’ inside Finnish parliament, according to reports

By Harry Warner

Load more stories