Search icon

News

07th Aug 2025

Ibiza final boss is ‘going on tour’

Harry Warner

He’s been going viral online

Jack Kay, better known as the ‘Ibiza final boss’, has quickly become one of the most viral memes of the summer, and it seems his summer is far from over.

People have been loving following this lad’s holiday on the party island of Ibiza, mostly for his eye-catching look.

While swaying to some tech house, he rocks a bob cut, thick gold chain, black vest, sunglasses, an LV cross bag and a stunningly white set of gnashers. We can definitely say bosses don’t come much more final than this man.

Apparently, becoming a viral sensation overnight comes with some perks, including Zero Six West Ibiza offering him complimentary tickets by sharing a video of him calling for his identification.

Their post was captioned: “Does anyone know this absolute legend coz we’ve got two free guestlist with his name on it!”

This video has since been viewed over 16 million times with people loving what they saw.

One person wrote: “Short back and battle of Hastings please.”

Another commented: “Ibiza at 11, bullying King John to sign the Magna Carta at 12.”

Meanwhile, one person said: “That is THE Ibiza final boss.”

After finding fame and virality on the internet, the ‘Ibiza final boss’ finally revealed himself yesterday on social media.

The man revealed himself as Jack Kay and that he is just “a normal person from Newcastle”.

He also announced that he’s got some “big news coming”.

Now, it might just seem that the big news is that the Ibiza final boss is set to go on tour.

Little is known about this so far, except for one Instagram story on the page of a talent management company.

Neon Management, self described as the UK’s leading management and PR company, posted to their story an image of the final boss with the caption “Ibiza final boss is going on tour!”

However, Jack’s variety seems to have carried even further, as none other than Booking.com has offered him a free summer stay in Ibiza.

The travel company expects searches for trips to the White Isle to skyrocket following the viral meme.

So, to celebrate this unexpected icon, Booking.com is offering the Ibiza Final Boss accommodation on the island, free of charge. It looks like Jack will be dancing for a little while longer.

Booking.com UK’s regional manager, Ryan Pearson, commented: “Ibiza has always been about unforgettable characters and moments, and the Final Boss embodies the spirit of the island perfectly – unapologetic, full of energy and unique! We’re pleased to extend his stay so more people can enjoy his eclectic moves – just drop us a DM Jack!”

Topics:

Ibiza,ibiza final boss,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Girlfriend of Ibiza final boss speaks out after partner goes viral online

Ibiza

Girlfriend of Ibiza final boss speaks out after partner goes viral online

By Ava Keady

Warning issued to Instagram users after new feature appears on app

Instagram

Warning issued to Instagram users after new feature appears on app

By JOE

JK Rowling suggests Nigel Farage has gone woke

Farage

JK Rowling suggests Nigel Farage has gone woke

By Bill Curtis

MORE FROM JOE

British tourist arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law at Disney World

Disney

British tourist arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law at Disney World

By JOE

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

By Ed Campbell

Frida has released a limited-edition breast milk ice cream

breast Milk

Frida has released a limited-edition breast milk ice cream

By JOE

Oasis fan slipped on beer before falling to death at Wembley, says dad

Oasis fan slipped on beer before falling to death at Wembley, says dad

By Ava Keady

Top female BBC star reportedly made junior staff cry after showing them nude picture

BBC

Top female BBC star reportedly made junior staff cry after showing them nude picture

By Harry Warner

Trump and Putin agree to meet in coming days

News

Trump and Putin agree to meet in coming days

By Harry Warner

Netflix is about to remove an absolutely nail-biting action thriller movie

action

Netflix is about to remove an absolutely nail-biting action thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

Streaming

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

British tourist arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law at Disney World

Disney

British tourist arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law at Disney World

By JOE

Homelessness Minister ‘evicted tenants from property and hiked rent by £700’

Labour

Homelessness Minister ‘evicted tenants from property and hiked rent by £700’

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 463

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 463

By Charlie Herbert

One of 2025’s best thriller movies is finally streaming at home

Streaming

One of 2025’s best thriller movies is finally streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Fans left furious as one major Premier League player not included in Ballon d’Or nominees

Ballon d'Or

Fans left furious as one major Premier League player not included in Ballon d’Or nominees

By Sammi Minion

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

By Ed Campbell

The reason why Man United are able to afford £74m Sesko revealed

Football

The reason why Man United are able to afford £74m Sesko revealed

By Sammi Minion

Disney+ will show live La Liga games next season 

Disney Plus

Disney+ will show live La Liga games next season 

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

By Stephen Porzio

Frida has released a limited-edition breast milk ice cream

breast Milk

Frida has released a limited-edition breast milk ice cream

By JOE

Load more stories