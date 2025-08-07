He’s been going viral online

Jack Kay, better known as the ‘Ibiza final boss’, has quickly become one of the most viral memes of the summer, and it seems his summer is far from over.

People have been loving following this lad’s holiday on the party island of Ibiza, mostly for his eye-catching look.

While swaying to some tech house, he rocks a bob cut, thick gold chain, black vest, sunglasses, an LV cross bag and a stunningly white set of gnashers. We can definitely say bosses don’t come much more final than this man.

Apparently, becoming a viral sensation overnight comes with some perks, including Zero Six West Ibiza offering him complimentary tickets by sharing a video of him calling for his identification.

Their post was captioned: “Does anyone know this absolute legend coz we’ve got two free guestlist with his name on it!”

This video has since been viewed over 16 million times with people loving what they saw.

One person wrote: “Short back and battle of Hastings please.”

Another commented: “Ibiza at 11, bullying King John to sign the Magna Carta at 12.”

Meanwhile, one person said: “That is THE Ibiza final boss.”

After finding fame and virality on the internet, the ‘Ibiza final boss’ finally revealed himself yesterday on social media.

The man revealed himself as Jack Kay and that he is just “a normal person from Newcastle”.

He also announced that he’s got some “big news coming”.

Now, it might just seem that the big news is that the Ibiza final boss is set to go on tour.

Little is known about this so far, except for one Instagram story on the page of a talent management company.

Neon Management, self described as the UK’s leading management and PR company, posted to their story an image of the final boss with the caption “Ibiza final boss is going on tour!”

However, Jack’s variety seems to have carried even further, as none other than Booking.com has offered him a free summer stay in Ibiza.

The travel company expects searches for trips to the White Isle to skyrocket following the viral meme.

So, to celebrate this unexpected icon, Booking.com is offering the Ibiza Final Boss accommodation on the island, free of charge. It looks like Jack will be dancing for a little while longer.

Booking.com UK’s regional manager, Ryan Pearson, commented: “Ibiza has always been about unforgettable characters and moments, and the Final Boss embodies the spirit of the island perfectly – unapologetic, full of energy and unique! We’re pleased to extend his stay so more people can enjoy his eclectic moves – just drop us a DM Jack!”

