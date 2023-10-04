Search icon

Crime

04th Oct 2023

Hungry thief jailed after police caught him stealing hot chicken bites from Greggs

Joseph Loftus

Cops also discovered he had stolen bacon and 12 packets of butter from a nearby newsagents

A thief who was caught red-handed stealing hot chicken bites from Greggs has been jailed.

Prolific crook Simon Robinson, 39, snatched the snack from the hot food counter of the bakery on Saturday September 30.

Police officers caught him in the act and bodycam shows him being arrested outside Greggs in Skinnergate, Darlington, County Durham.

Police later found he had stolen bacon and 12 packets of butter from a nearby newsagents earlier in the day.

SWNS

Robinson, of Darlington, admitted three counts of theft and was jailed for 12 weeks at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday (2/10).

He was also ordered to pay compensation to the two shops.

Inspector Matt Plumb, from Durham Police, said: “Robinson is a prolific offender in Darlington and has already been convicted of 65 previous offences, which shows his total disregard for the law and society in general.

“Retail crime can have a devastating impact on both local businesses and their customers, who must shoulder the increased prices due to lost stock.

“Here in Darlington, we are actively hunting down these prolific and habitual offenders whose behaviour causes misery and takes profit from our local communities and
retailers.”

