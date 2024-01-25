Home Alone actor Devin Ratray hospitalised in ‘critical condition’

His domestic assault trial has been delayed

Home Alone star Devin Ratray has been in a “critical condition” in hospital due to heart issues.

Ratray is best known for his role as Kevin McAllister’s older brother Buzz in Home Alone and Home Alone 2.

He has been hospitalised for heart issues in recent days and had to spend time in intensive care, leading to his domestic assault trial being delayed.

A source close to the actor said he is now at home resting, Yahoo reports.

Ratray is awaiting trial on domestic assault charges. He is accused of strangling and punching his then-girlfriend on the bed in their hotel room in December 2021.

The trial was due to start on Monday (January 29) but has been delayed following his stay in hospital. A pretrial hearing is now set for next month.

Ratray is accused of strangling the woman placing his hand over her mouth during an argument.

The police report states that the woman then bit his hand to escape, which is when Ratray allegedly punched her.

In a court affidavit, an Oklahoma City police detective reported that “while [Ratray was] strangling the victim, [he] stated the following: ‘This is how you die’.”

The alleged attack followed the Home Alone star drinking a bottle of wine and ten shots, the partner told authorities.

The couple had been in Oklahoma City for an event, when two women approached them and asked for Ratray’s autograph. His girlfriend had two signed cards in her bag and gave them to the women. But is said to have angered Ratray because she gave them away free of charge.

An argument broke out when they returned to their hotel room that evening.

“[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth,” Detective Joseph Burnett of Oklahoma City Police Department wrote in his report.

Ratray denies the charges.

He has worked consistently as an actor since Home Alone. He also appeared in the sixth instalment of Home Alone, Home Sweet Home Alone, playing Buzz McCallister, when it premiered on Disney+ last month.

He’s also known for starring in TV series Law & Order, as well as films True Romance and Hustlers.

