Bobby Davro suffers stroke after collapsing at comedy show

He has cancelled upcoming appearances

Comedian Bobby Davro suffered a minor stroke after he collapsed at a comedy show.

The former EastEnders actor had walked off stage after performing for a sold-out crowd at the Coulsdon Comedy Club in South London last Thursday.

But the 65-year-old collapsed after he suffered he has described as a ‘funny turn’, the Mirror reports.

He has now cancelled upcoming appearances, including a headline slot at the House of Stand Up’s Sutton Comedy event today (January 25).

In May last year, Davro’s fiancée Vicky Wright passed away at the age of 63. She had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2022.

Following her death, Davro said in September that her cancer diagnosis had cost him his on-stage acting career.

“It was very difficult, it cost me my pantomime career,” he said on TalkTV. “I was late twice and I didn’t miss one show and I worked probably better than I had ever worked before because I needed that, that’s my medicine – making people laugh, getting out there and working. I need that, when I am not working it upsets me. It was painful for me not to receive the support from my work area, they didn’t support me at all.

“In fact, I paid a price for it because I had to keep going backwards and forwards and she was in agony. Not one phone call did I get. They criticised me on a couple of things where I was late and got delayed because of this dreadfulness that was going on.”

Along with his appearance on EastEnders, the variety entertainer has also been a contestant on Dancing on Ice in 2010.

