Home Alone named UK’s favourite Christmas film, ahead of Elf and the Grinch

We’re well into December now, which means some familiar debates are back. What’s the best Christmas song? What’s the best part of Christmas dinner? Is it acceptable to have a chocolate orange and a Buck’s fizz for breakfast?

And what’s the best Christmas film?

Well, on the last point, the nation has spoken (the answers to the first three are Fairytale of New York, stuffing, and a very definitive yes by the way.)

A recent survey from Currys asked Brits what their favourite Christmas film was, with Home Alone coming out on top.

More than one in five (21 per cent) of those asked said they would be watching Home Alone this festive season. Coming in in second place was Elf with 19.3 per cent saying they would flick on the Will Ferrell comedy this December, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas was in third (15.4 per cent).

Some of the nation’s other favourites were A Christmas Carol (4th, 14 per cent), The Polar Express (5th, 13.4 per cent), and Miracle on 34th Street (6th, 13.3 per cent).

Perhaps surprisingly, Love Actually found itself down in 8th, with just over 12 per cent planning on watching the 2003 film this year, and the ever-controversial Die Hard rounded out the top 10.

“Die Hard is set on Christmas Eve. It has the line, ‘Now I have a machine gun. Ho ho ho.’ It’s a Christmas movie.”



Film critic @KermodeMovie settles the debate once and for all: Die Hard is 100% a Christmas movie. pic.twitter.com/IxQu93xVI7 — JOE (@JOE_co_uk) December 20, 2019

Watching a Christmas movie was also the most popular Christmas Eve tradition of those asked, with 37 per cent of Brits saying they watch a festive film on December 24.

Other wholesome traditions that made the top of the list were opening the last door on the advent calendar (20 per cent), hanging out stockings for presents (19 per cent) and wearing new Christmas pyjamas (18.8 per cent).

