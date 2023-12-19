Search icon

19th Dec 2023

Fans demand ‘Home Alone 3 trailer’ set in 2024 is actually made into a film

JOE

‘I’d grab my money and go to the cinema in an instant, I swear!’

Fans have been calling for a mocked-up trailer for Home Alone 3 set in 2024 to be made into a real film.

Home Alone and its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, are two of the nation’s favourite Christmas films. However, it’s safe to say that the follow-up films which didn’t feature all of the original cast failed to get anywhere near the charm and popularity of the first two films.

So fans were left delighted when someone decided to imagine what Home Alone 3 set in 2024 and featuring all the original cast members would look like.

YouTuber @VJ4rawr2 is somewhat of an aficionado in mock-up trailers, but their latest may be the best yet.

This fictional Home Alone movie is set in 2024, and sees the Wet Bandits released from prison.

The trailer shows Kevin receiving a note from the duo reading “we’re back little buddy.”

The camera then pans to outside the house, where Kevin spies that fateful Oh-Kay Plumbing and Heating van.

“This holiday season, it’s time to rediscover a classic. Kevin Mcallister is back – except this family is a little weird around Christmas,” the trailer’s voiceover begins.

It then shows Macaulay Culkin’s appearance telling his mum from the movie Catherine O’Hara: “That day you left, I had to defend our house. I was just a kid and you left me home alone.”

Even though the trailer looks pretty darn real, none of it is. The YouTuber has actually made it all up using a mix of scenes from other films and TV shows, as well as getting clever with voiceover artists.

Despite the fact that this film is not happening, people couldn’t hide their joy at the ‘trailer’ and called for it to actually be made.

One person wrote: “Whoever did this parody is a genius, this would’ve been incredible if this ever happen.”

“I don’t care if this is only a parody, I totally could see this being an actual movie,” another put.

A third said: “I haven’t gone to the cinema in a long time, but if they make this parody into a real movie, I’ll grab my money and go to the cinema in an instant. I swear.”

Someone else simply said: “This NEEDS to happen!”

“I would looooove it if this was turned into an actual movie. This is so awesome,” another commented.

Come on, some film boss or director out there must be able to get Kevin and the Wet Bandits back together for one last rodeo?

Make it happen!

Load more stories