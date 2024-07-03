Groom ‘fighting for his life’ after being shot twice in head at his own wedding

A group of masked men entered the party and demanded money from guests.

A newly-married man is currently ‘fighting for his life’ in hospital after being shot twice in the head at his wedding reception.

The intimate ceremony was being held in the back yard of their home in St Louis, Missouri, with just close family and friends in attendance.

Manuel and Dulce Gonzalez had been together for ten years and share two children together.

According to Fox 2 News, shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the city.

Witnesses described how two men in ski masks barged into the party from a shared driveway fence, reportedly telling everyone to stand still while demanding money from the guests.

One man allegedly went through the pockets of guests, while an armed man stood behind the groom.

The man with the weapon then shot the groom in the head, before both men took off with “nothing”.

Security footage showed the pair flee the scene.

Manuel, 42, was transported to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

Speaking to Fox 2 Now, the bride’s sister, Yaribeth Pena, said: “They took nothing, yet they took everything from us.

“We need prayers that he will come through this,” she added. “He’s a good father, a good husband to my sister. He’s a hard worker.

“He’s just an all-around good person that — I don’t know — he didn’t deserve this.”

So far, no arrests have been made.

A friend of the Gonzalez’s has set up a GoFundMe with the aim of raising money to help the family through this ‘crisis’.

It has raised $23,270 in just a matter of days.

The statement on the fundraiser reads: “This is for Dulce. On Friday 6/28, she was getting married with a small family ceremony at her home with their 2 small children. The family was robbed at gunpoint and her husband was shot in the head. He’s alive and in critical condition. We need prayers that he will come through this.

“In the meantime, the family will need help with expenses, including medical bills and the loss of his income. Any support that can be afforded to this sweet family will be greatly appreciated.”