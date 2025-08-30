Search icon

30th Aug 2025

Gordon Ramsay reveals operation to remove cancer as he issues stark reminder

Harry Warner

Gordan Ramsay reveals operation to remove cancer as he issues stark reminder

He shared pictures revealing the news

Gordon Ramsay has revealed that he has undergone an operation to remove skin cancer from his face as he issued a stark reminder to people.

The 58-year-old celebrity chef took to social media to share the news of the operation as well as to praise medical staff.

Ramsay wrote on Instagram: “Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you!”

Reminding his followers of the importance of staying protected in the sun, he said: “Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend. I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund…….”

Fans expressed their relief after hearing the world-renowned chef is doing well.

One person wrote: “We’re thankful you’re okay Chef Ramsay!”

Another put: “Glad you’re okay!”

Meanwhile Cancer Research UK commented: “Glad to hear you’re doing well, Gordon, and thanks for raising awareness of how important it is to stay safe in the sun. Seek shade, cover up, and apply sunscreen regularly and generously”

Ramsay is not the only famous celebrity to reveal undergoing surgery for skin cancer, after John Cena revealed earlier this year that he had also needed medical attention to remove skin cancer.

The famous wrestler shared that he has been twice diagnosed with skin cancer as he promoted the use of sun cream.

Speaking to People, he said: “I grew up in a small town next to Newburyport and Salisbury Beach. Some of my earliest memories of summer are of small carnivals and people walking the beachside.

“My mom [Carol] raised five boys and I’m pretty sure she just wanted to just keep us alive and healthy. She had her hands full for sure, so I certainly do not blame her. And me being born in ’77, this was kind of all new knowledge.”

“The stats on this are overwhelming, but as much as I learn about them, those numbers don’t mean anything. I think the best way to hammer home a point is human-to-human connection. And I as a human can tell you: Man, that phone call’s not what you want to get because it is unpredictable and you don’t know how bad it’s going to be.”

The wrestler revealed that a year later he had a second spot removed from his right shoulder.

