Good Time actor Buddy Duress dead at 38

Awful news just in.

The Hollywood actor, Buddy Duress, has died at the age of 38.

Duress, best known for his roles in Good Time and Heaven Knows What, died as a result of cardiac arrest from a drug cocktail.

While his death was only confirmed today, it is reported that he passed in November 2023 according to People.

Duress famously co-starred alongside Robert Pattinson in Good Time after making his acting debut in the Josh and Benny Safdie film, Heaven Knows What, back in 2014.

He landed the role shortly after being released from Rikers Island for a drug related conviction.

Talented actor Buddy Duress (Heaven Knows What, Good Time, Mass State Lottery) has sadly died. A harsh life on the streets gave his acting a next level authenticity and rawness. A real loss. RIP🌹 pic.twitter.com/AHQLaA00Ff — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) February 24, 2024

Duress, who was in and out of jail throughout his life, is survived by his mother and his younger brother Christopher.

Born Michael C. Stathis in May 1985, Duress went to Robert Louis Stevenson High School in Manhattan.

Aside from his work with the Safdie brothers, Duress also starred in Person to Person, Funny Pages, Flinch, Beware of Dog, The Mountain and more.

Jay Karales, who worked with Duress on Mass State Lottery, responded to his death calling Duress “a once in a lifetime charismatic actor”.

He described his death as a “tragic and frustrating loss of visceral talent” adding “he lived like a cowboy and carrying the weight of that kind of life informed his skills and performances in a way that made him irreplaceable as an actor.”

Rest in peace.

