The trend of ‘silent walking’ is taking over the world.

Gen Z think they’ve invented walking even though people have been doing it forever.

Like anything nowadays, it takes becoming a TikTok trend for people to embrace a habit, and it seems that walking is no different.

To be fair, it’s not just walking, but silent walking—so leaving your headphones and designated Spotify playlist behind.

TikTok alleges that benefits include alleviating stress and replenishing your focus and attention span, alongside the standard effect of burning a few calories, and Penny Weston, founder of wellness platform MADE agrees.

“Sometimes our brains can get so busy that a trend like ‘silent walking’ is exactly what we need.

“Essentially, the new trend is a mindfulness exercise, as we are focusing on the present moment and tuning into our senses. Time in silence can help us to think more clearly and calm our mind when it is racing with thoughts.”

Silent walking forces you to focus on immersion, both within yourself and your environment, and a moment away from everything else in your life can help you tune into your emotions.

Michelle Justice, yoga instructor and founder of Nature Sound Retreat also agreed to the benefits saying: “Silent walking strips away the noise and distractions of our frenetic modern lives, instead encouraging you to move mindfully and sync your breath with the cadence of your steps.

“You’re able to fully immerse yourself in the journey itself – observing the shifting light patterns dappling the path ahead, feeling the varied textures underfoot, noticing the subtle fragrances carried on the breeze.”

Physically, it goes without saying that walking is beneficial, as is any form of movement.

Research further indicates that spending time somewhere a little greener can have a positive effect on your lung health.

Weston continued: “Walking has wonderful benefits for the mind and body.

“Whilst walking might not be the most strenuous form of exercise, it is certainly an effective way to get in shape and burn fat and strengthen the muscles in your legs to make them look more toned.”

Commenting on the mental benefits, she added: “Regular exercise is the key to staying both physically and mentally fit, healthy and happy.

“When we exercise, the body releases chemicals such as endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine, which boost our sense of well-being and suppress hormones that cause anxiety. When released, endorphins can help relieve pain, reduce stress, and may cause a euphoric feeling.”

Research has shown that just 23 minutes outside per day is enough to see tangible results.

Personal trainer and founder of The Six Pack Revolution, Scott Harrison said: “Silent walking, like any form of mindfulness or meditation, pushes you into that ‘switch off’ mode.

“I think we can all agree that we should take time out from technology and our busy lives, and try to be more at one with nature.

“Being silent and just focusing on each step will of course promote mindfulness, reduce stress, and enhance concentration. We all must get used to spending a little time with ourselves and the environment to simply just ‘be’.”

Harrison further added: “To get the most out of it, understand that the world can do without you for a short time and you are not missing anything that can’t be done afterwards. Focus on your breathing as you walk and if you can, go barefoot.”

Maybe it’s a trend worth jumping on…