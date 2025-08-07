Would you try this?

Frida has released a limited-edition breast milk ice cream.

Perhaps not a highly requested flavour (maybe by babies)…

The baby product company teamed up with OddFellows Ice Cream Co to make breast milk-inspired ice cream in celebration of their new 2-in-1 Manual Breast Pump.

Before we go any further, it’s important to note that there isn’t actually any breast milk in the product.

The ice cream is made with the standard ingredients, such as milk, heavy cream, skim milk powder, egg yolks and sugar: however, it also has honey, fruit juice, and the standout: liposomal bovine colostrum.

Although the ice cream comes from a cow, colostrum is also present in human breast milk, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is high in nutrients and antibodies.

According to Frida, the new flavour has a sweet and salty taste to it and will be available for a limited time at OddFellows’ ice cream shop in Dumbo, Brooklyn, New York until Sunday, August 10.

Of course social media has had its say on the launch, with many people saying they are ‘so intrigued’.

“Is for mom or babies ? Or both?” quizzed one user.

Another asked excitedly: “Omg can I really order a pint?”

On the other hand, there were some users who weren’t imprressed by the idea…

“Gross!!!!!!” wrote commented one Instagram user.

“So it’s just… cow breast milk? A little relieved and a little mad,” said another.

Would you try it?