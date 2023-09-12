Freddie Flintoff set to return to TV after being pictured following horror crash

Search icon

12th Sep 2023

Charlie Herbert

‘Everyone is thrilled and relieved Freddie is gearing up to get back to work’

Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff is set for his return to television following his horror crash whilst filming a segment for Top Gear.

The former England captain was behind the wheel while shooting an episode of the BBC motoring show at at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey, and was reviewing a car when the accident happened.

He suffered broken ribs and facial injuries as a result of the smash, with his son, Corey, saying he was “lucky to be alive”.

Last week, Flintoff made his first appearance in public since the crash as he was pictured at the first one-day international match between England and New Zealand at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens.

The former all-rounder had visible scars on his face, as he wore an England bucket hat and glasses.

The 45-year-old was invited to be around the team, and is set to be around the squad for the remainder of the four-match series in an unpaid role.

England captain Jos Buttler said he had been brought in to “just be around an observe”, adding that it was “great to have him with us.”

Meanwhile, Stuart Broad, who retired from cricket this summer, said his former teammate was “in really fine form.”

Flintoff, right, will be with the England side in an unpaid role for the remainder of their one-day international series with New Zealand (Getty)

And it might not be long before we see him return to TV screens.

The Mirror reports that Flintoff will be filming the second series of his project Field of Dreams for the BBC this winter.

The show follows the legendary cricketer as he tries to get youngsters from his hometown of Preston involved in cricket as part of his own team.

A source told the Mirror: “Everyone is thrilled and relieved Freddie is gearing up to get back to work.

“We know how much this series meant to him.

“It was a passion project that was also loved by the viewers, so it’s great it will mark his return to the screen after what must have been an extraordinarily difficult time.”

It is not yet clear what the future holds for Flintoff in terms of his involvement with Top Gear, or even if the show itself will ever return.

Filming of the 34th series of the BBC show was suspended following his crash. The corporation “sincerely apologised” to Flintoff, and has carried out an investigation into the accident. It is also in the process of conducting a health and safety review into the show.

As of yet, the broadcaster has not made a decision on the timing of the series’ prospective return, which Flintoff has hosted alongside motoring journalist Chris Harris, 48, and comedian Paddy McGuinness, 50, since 2019.

During his cricket career, Flintoff played 79 Tests for England, taking 226 wickets and scoring 3,845 runs. He played a key part in the side’s Ashes victories in 2005 and 2009, and is widely considered to be one of the greatest all-rounders the game has ever seen.

