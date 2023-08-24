Search icon

24th Aug 2023

Top Gear future uncertain as top boss quits just months after horror Flintoff crash

Steve Hopkins

A decision on what happens next is expected imminently

Top Gear’s editorial director has announced she had quit the show, months after host Freddie Flintoff left, casting further doubt over the show’s future.

Clare Pizey worked on the show for seven years and got the top editorial job in March last year, having previously been co-executive producer.

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, Pizey shared a carousel of pictures from her time on the car show, and announced she was ready to start a “new chapter.”

She wrote: “So after many many years at the BBC, I have decided it’s time for a new chapter.

“Somehow, I have spent 7 years on Top Gear – how did that happen – and that was after Children in Need and Sport Relief, to name a few highlights.”

Pizey said working on the show had “been extraordinary in every way and I am so grateful to the incredibly talented production teams and presenters I have worked with along the way.”

She concluded: “It has been a privilege.”

Responding to the post, Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness wrote: “Who’s going to hold my hand on the plane!?!? Thank you for everything ma lady. Roll on the next adventure! xxx”

Dermot O’Leary added: “Such a pleasure and a highlight working with you. Lovely memories.”

Carol Vorderman wrote: “Well I’ve no doubt whatsoever that it will be a bright and interesting new chapter sending huge love.”

A BBC spokesperson confirmed the news and paid tribute to the work Pizey had done in “reinventing and re-energising” the show along with co-executive producer Alex Renton “with the introduction of Paddy, Freddie and Chris [Harris] – and she oversaw Top Gear’s hugely successful move to BBC One in 2020.”

The spokesperson continued: “During her time at BBC Studios Clare also executive produced Children in Need, Sport Relief and Top Gear spin-off format The Getaway Car.

“We wish her the very best of luck with her next adventure.”

Pizey’s departure comes amid speculation around the show’s future.

Filming of the series was halted in December after Flintoff was involved in a crash at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

After being airlifted to hospital, the BBC suspended filming of the series and – as yet – has not shared if, or even when, it could return.

In March the BBC said that “under the circumstances”, it would be “inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time”. The broadcaster added that a health and safety review was also underway.

In July, presenter Angela Rippon, who presented the show for two years in 1997, revealed that Flintoff had decided to step away from the programme because “life is more important” than a show.

