Freddie Flintoff spotted for first time since horror Top Gear crash

Freddie Flintoff returns

Cricket legend Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff has been spotted for the first time since his horror Top Gear crash 9 months ago.

In his rare public appearance, we can see the facial injuries of the presenter as he enjoyed a day at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens in Wales yesterday for England’s opening international against New Zealand, reports Sky News.

The former England captain was behind the wheel while shooting an episode of the BBC motoring show at at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey, and was reviewing a car when the accident happened.

He suffered broken ribs and facial injuries as a result of the smash, with his son, Corey, saying he was “lucky to be alive”.

However, Flintoff was pictured in a coaching kit at at the match on Friday.

The crash wasn’t the only one Flintoff was in, after joining Top Gear years ago.

In 2019, he was just getting the hang of his new gig, when he lost control of a motorised trike at 124mph.

The sportsmen luckily walked away from the incident unscathed.

“I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races, but on this occasion, I went a few lengths too far,” Flintoff said

Related links: