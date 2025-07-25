Search icon

25th Jul 2025

France set to officially recognise a Palestinian state

Harry Warner

They will become the first G7 state to do so

France is set to officially recognise a Palestinian state, as announced by French president Emmanuel Macron last night.

In doing so, La République will become the first of a group of powerful G7 members who are yet to recognise a Palestinian state.

Spain were the first large Western European nation to give recognition in May 2024.

Currently 75% of the UN recognises a Palestinian state, including the likes of China, Russia, Brazil and South Africa.

The US, Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand are some of the big names who do not recognise its sovereignty.

The G7 consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States

In the wake of Macron’s announcement, which will come into force in September this year, the US and Israel condemned the decision.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the move “rewards terror” as well as providing “a launch pad to annihilate Israel” while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the change “reckless”.

Palestinian officials welcomed the news.

Posting to social media, Macron called the decision consistent with France’s “historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East”

He also said: “We must build the State of Palestine, guarantee its viability, and ensure that by accepting its demilitarisation and fully recognising Israel, it contributes to the security of all in the region.”

France,Israel,News,Palestine,US,World News

