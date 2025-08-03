Fourth body found on beach at UK beauty spot in four days

Police insist there is no connection

A fourth person has been found dead at one of the UK’s most popular beauty spots in just a matter of days.

Emergency services were called to cliffs of Whitby at around 11am yesterday morning after reports of a body at Sandsend.

The discovery has become the fourth person to be found dead at the foot of the cliffs in just a four day time period.

Responders from the ambulance, police, coastguard, lifeboat and fire service all attended the scene.

The body of a woman was recovered at 12.55pm and the location was shut to the public for a few hours to allow for extensive enquiries.

Police identified the woman as in her 50s and have since opened an investigation.

This incident comes just two days after a couple believed to be in their 40s tragically died after falling 200ft from cliffs behind Whitby Abbey on Wednesday evening (30 July).

A day later, (31 July) a woman in her 60s was found dead by the cliffs near Whitby Pavilion.

North Yorkshire Police have highlighted there is no connection between the deaths.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “At 11.01am today (Saturday 2 August 2025), emergency services were alerted to Sandsend, near Whitby, following reports of a woman’s body below the cliffs behind the main carpark.

“Teams from the police, ambulance, coastguard, lifeboat and fire service attended.

“The woman’s body was recovered at 12.55pm and the scene was reopened at 2.15pm following extensive enquiries.

“It has been confirmed that the woman is aged in her 50s and from the local area .Officers are supporting the woman’s family at this difficult time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner. Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information that could assist officers, are urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 12250143585.”